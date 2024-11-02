Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 2,000 Shaheds in October

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizes that the Russians still use components from companies from China, Europe, and the United States for missiles and rockets that are used for attacks on Ukraine. So, in October, Russia launched more than 2,000 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles over our country.
Points of attention
- Russia launched over 2,000 Shahed drones in October to attack Ukraine, posing a severe threat to national security.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, highlights the use of components from China, Europe, and the USA by Russia for these attacks.
- Stronger control over the export of special parts and resources is crucial to prevent Russia from bypassing sanctions and perpetuating terror.
- The international community needs to work together to combat Russia's use of components from other countries, which helps regimes like those in Iran and North Korea strengthen their military capabilities.
- Ukraine successfully repulsed an air attack by Russia on November 2, utilizing anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
Russia is allegedly attacking Ukraine with shaheds — Zelensky
During the month of October, more than 2,000 "Shaheeds" were against Ukraine, against our people. Literally every day.
All this is supplied to Russia from abroad. And this, unfortunately, from companies from China, Europe, and America — a lot of micro-contributions to constant Russian terror.
Every scheme to circumvent sanctions is a crime against people and the world. And it is precisely such schemes that allow Russia to also help the regimes in Iran and North Korea build up their muscles. This is a global threat. And only global, special pressure can overcome this, Zelensky emphasized.
Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 2
According to the information of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night attack on Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation used 71 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type and the Kh-31P guided air missile.
1 Kh-31P missile was launched from the airspace of the Belgorod region. At the same time, the aggressor country launched drones from the directions of Orel and Kursk.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-