Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 2,000 Shaheds in October

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizes that the Russians still use components from companies from China, Europe, and the United States for missiles and rockets that are used for attacks on Ukraine. So, in October, Russia launched more than 2,000 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles over our country.

Russia is allegedly attacking Ukraine with shaheds — Zelensky

During the month of October, more than 2,000 "Shaheeds" were against Ukraine, against our people. Literally every day.

This number of Shaheds is more than 170,000 components that should have been blocked for delivery to Russia. Microcircuits, microcontrollers, processors, many different parts, without which this terror would simply be impossible. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

All this is supplied to Russia from abroad. And this, unfortunately, from companies from China, Europe, and America — a lot of micro-contributions to constant Russian terror.

This brings the world back again and again to the need to work much harder to control the export of specialty parts and resources. In order not to give Russia the opportunity to circumvent the sanctions that had long been imposed against Russia for this war. Just like with "Shakhed" — with Russian missiles. They all contain components from other countries.

Every scheme to circumvent sanctions is a crime against people and the world. And it is precisely such schemes that allow Russia to also help the regimes in Iran and North Korea build up their muscles. This is a global threat. And only global, special pressure can overcome this, Zelensky emphasized.

Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 2

According to the information of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night attack on Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation used 71 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type and the Kh-31P guided air missile.

1 Kh-31P missile was launched from the airspace of the Belgorod region. At the same time, the aggressor country launched drones from the directions of Orel and Kursk.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.