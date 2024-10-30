Air defense forces shot down 33 enemy martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 30, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 62 drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type. Air defense forces shot down 33 "shahedis", another 25 were lost in location.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 07:00, 33 enemy UAVs have been shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

25 drones were lost in location. Information is being clarified and updated.

It is also reported that the enemy's tactical aviation constantly strikes with guided air bombs on the front-line territory in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

Фото — t.me/kpszsu

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Fires broke out in Kyiv as a result of falling fragments of Russian drones

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported that non-residential premises were on fire in the Solomyan district, and a fire broke out in an apartment of a residential building.

A fire broke out in one of the apartments in a residential building in the Solomyan district. One victim was treated by medics on the spot, Klitschko said. Share

Also, KMVA reported that at another address in the Solomyansk district, due to the attack of the BpLA, a fire was recorded in a multi-story administrative building. The information is being clarified.

There are currently nine injured in a residential building in the Solomyansk district, where the debris of the drone hit. Among them is an 11-year-old girl. Doctors provided assistance to all on the spot. Share

So far, the fire in a residential building in Solomyansky District has been extinguished. Rescue services are on site. Doctors are also on duty on the spot.

The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 9th floor. The fire was extinguished on an area of ​​40 square meters. m.

A fire also broke out in a 6-story administrative building. The fire was extinguished.