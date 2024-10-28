Air defense forces shot down 66 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 66 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 66 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of October 28, the Russian Federation used 100 "shaheeds" against Ukraine, as well as drones of an unknown type. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 66 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy launched drones from the directions of Russian Kursk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Anti-aircraft missile forces were involved in repelling the attack; aviation; subdivisions of the ERB; mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:30 a.m., 66 drones have been shot down within Kyivska; Sumy; Kharkivska; Chernihivska; Poltava and a number of other regions.

Most of the drones were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In particular, 24 drones were lost in location, and four more — flew in the direction of Russia and Belarus.

Unfortunately, there are several UAV hits on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, the Air Force added.

Emergency blackouts were introduced in two regions of Ukraine

As noted, emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced on the territory of Sumy Oblast at the direction of Ukrenergo NEC.

From 9:00 a.m., consumers in the territory of Konotopskyi district (5th turn) and Romenskyi district (1.2th turn) were disconnected.

Also, in Poltava region, on the morning of October 28, emergency shutdowns were implemented in Myrhorod, Lubensky, Lokhvytskyi, Hadyatskyi, Grebinkivskyi, Khorolskyi, Orzhyskyi, Chornukhinskyi, Pyryatinskyi districts of Poltava region.

