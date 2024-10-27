The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 1,100 anti-aircraft missiles and 560 drones over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 1,100 air defense systems and more than 560 drones in Ukraine. The Russian army also launched about 20 missiles.
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
The President thanked everyone who works every day and every night to protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks, who provide help and always protect life.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of October 27, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked with 80 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:30, the downing of 41 enemy UAVs was confirmed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.
In addition, 32 Russian drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of Belarus.
