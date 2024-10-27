The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 1,100 anti-aircraft missiles and 560 drones over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 1,100 air defense systems and more than 560 drones in Ukraine. The Russian army also launched about 20 missiles.

Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week

Russia does not stop in its terror against Ukraine. Daily aggression against our people, our towns and villages. Strike with different types of weapons. More than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles of various types were used by the occupiers against our country this week. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President thanked everyone who works every day and every night to protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks, who provide help and always protect life.

We are working hard with our partners to stop the enemy, to strengthen Ukraine and provide maximum protection to our people, so that this terror of the Russians is impossible, — Zelenskyi said. Share

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 27, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked with 80 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, the downing of 41 enemy UAVs was confirmed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

In addition, 32 Russian drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of Belarus.