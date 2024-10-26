Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 44 attack drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 44 attack drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 44 attack drones
Читати українською

At 19:00 on October 25, the aggressor country Russia launched a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine, during which it used many missiles and attack drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat work to neutralize enemy targets, with 44 Russian drones being shot down in various regions.
  • Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipro and Kyiv due to Russian rocket attacks on residential buildings, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
  • The conflict continues as both sides are actively involved in military actions, with ongoing efforts to defend Ukraine against further attacks.

The dogfight is still going on

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was able to capture and escort 98 enemy targets:

  • 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Crimea);

  • 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk Region — RF);

  • 2 rockets of an unknown type (from the Belgorod region — Russia);

  • 91 BpLA (launch areas: Kursk, Orel — RF.).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

Russia attacked the Sumy region and Dnipro with missiles — there are victims among the civilian population.

As for the attack UAVs, as of 12:00, as of 12:00, the shooting down of 44 enemy UAVs in the Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Kursk regions was confirmed.

In addition, it is emphasized that one Russian drone left the airspace in the direction of Belarus.

44 Russian drones were lost in location, 1 more enemy UAV — in the airspace of Ukraine. The combat work of Ukrainian defenders continues to this day.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

In Dnipro and Kyiv, there are casualties as a result of the Russian attack

Occupants launched a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro in the evening of October 25.

According to the latest data, 4 people died, including the wife and daughter of a police officer.

The number of victims increased to 20 people, including four children.

A residential building with eight apartments was completely destroyed by a Russian missile.

On the evening of October 25, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that an explosion had occurred in the Solom'yansk district — a Russian drone had hit a residential building.

A girl born in 2009 died. 5 people were injured. Four were treated on the spot, one person was hospitalized, Klitschko said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Shameful shadow. The UN Secretary General may lose his position because of the decision regarding Putin and Ukraine
Guterres has ruined the reputation of the UN by his actions
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two EU countries are preventing the unblocking of 6 billion euros for Ukraine
New aid for Ukraine is under threat
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why is Putin actually involving the DPRK in the war against Ukraine — an expert's explanation
Russia is exhaling and losing its potential during the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?