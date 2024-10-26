Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 44 attack drones

At 19:00 on October 25, the aggressor country Russia launched a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine, during which it used many missiles and attack drones.

The dogfight is still going on

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was able to capture and escort 98 enemy targets:

3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Crimea);

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk Region — RF);

2 rockets of an unknown type (from the Belgorod region — Russia);

91 BpLA (launch areas: Kursk, Orel — RF.).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

Russia attacked the Sumy region and Dnipro with missiles — there are victims among the civilian population.

As for the attack UAVs, as of 12:00, as of 12:00, the shooting down of 44 enemy UAVs in the Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Kursk regions was confirmed. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that one Russian drone left the airspace in the direction of Belarus.

44 Russian drones were lost in location, 1 more enemy UAV — in the airspace of Ukraine. The combat work of Ukrainian defenders continues to this day.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

In Dnipro and Kyiv, there are casualties as a result of the Russian attack

Occupants launched a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro in the evening of October 25.

According to the latest data, 4 people died, including the wife and daughter of a police officer.

The number of victims increased to 20 people, including four children.

A residential building with eight apartments was completely destroyed by a Russian missile.

On the evening of October 25, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that an explosion had occurred in the Solom'yansk district — a Russian drone had hit a residential building.