Why is Putin actually involving the DPRK in the war against Ukraine — an expert's explanation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his occupying forces are unable to defeat Ukraine on their own, so they have to turn to their allies for help. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (2014-2015), reserve major general of the Security Service of Ukraine, military and public figure Viktor Yagun.

Russia is exhaling and losing its potential during the war

Viktor Yagun draws attention to the fact that Putin is actually very afraid of crossing his internal "red lines", in particular announcing mobilization in large cities.

The Russian dictator is aware that this can provoke large-scale social unrest.

This confirms the thesis of a conceptual war between good and evil, a civilizational choice between authoritarianism and democracy, the Major General emphasized. Share

According to Victor Yagun, the international community should realize what a dangerous line it is on, because the appearance of the North Korean military at the front is a serious challenge for the world security system.

Why Kim Jong Un agreed to the Kremlin's request

What is important to understand is that with the help of Putin, North Korea is gradually coming out of isolation.

As of today, it can provide itself with any plans to increase its military potential.

In particular, the creation of nuclear submarines, which can threaten the United States, and the possibility of manufacturing small-sized tactical nuclear weapons, which Budanov talked about, said the major general. Share

According to him, the soldiers of the DPRK should definitely not be underestimated, because they are trained to obey orders and will not flee en masse from the battlefield, as the Russian occupiers do.

Yagun also drew attention to the fact that South Korea's reaction to the North Korean troops in Russia impresses Ukraine.

It is possible that official Seoul will soon dare to transfer its weapons to the Armed Forces in response to Pyongyang's actions.