Conversations between Musk and Putin. The head of NASA made a clear demand

According to the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Bill Nelson, media reports about possible conversations between billionaire Elon Musk and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be immediately verified and investigated.

The USA wants to know the truth about the relationship between Putin and Musk

Bill Nelson made a statement in this regard during the economic forum organized by the Semafor publication.

The head of NASA draws attention to the fact that he does not know how true the statements about Musk's conversations with Putin are.

I think they should be investigated. If the story that there were numerous conversations between Elon Musk and (Putin. — ed.) is true, then I think that should cause concern, particularly in NASA, the Department of Defense, some intelligence services, — emphasized Bill Nelson.

Asked about the WSJ report on Elon Musk's conversations with Putin, @SenBillNelson tells @burgessev:



"[SpaceX] have been phenomenally successful ... I don't know that that story is true. I think it should be investigated. If the story is true ... that would be concerning." pic.twitter.com/5Mlo2AEDNx — Semafor (@semafor) October 25, 2024

What became known about the conversations between Putin and Musk

The Wall Street Journal found out from its insiders that the dictator and the billionaire paid most attention to personal topics during their regular conversations, as well as business and the situation in the international arena.

These talks have been taking place regularly for the past two years.

Moreover, it is stated that Putin asked the businessman to avoid activating his Starlink satellite Internet service over Taiwan in order to do a favor to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

According to journalists, the information about Musk's contacts with the Kremlin seems to be a big secret in the government. In particular, several White House officials said they did not know about them.

Against the background of Donald Trump's campaign tour of Pennsylvania, Elon Musk declared the importance of transparency of the US government and also began to claim that he had access to government secrets.

This is extremely dangerous, given that Musk can share them with Putin.