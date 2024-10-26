Parliamentary elections have started in Georgia — what to prepare for

On October 26, the voting process in the parliamentary elections started in Georgia - their results may affect the future of the country, which found itself in international isolation due to the decisions and actions of the pro-Russian authorities.
Points of attention
- The conflict between pro-European opposition forces and Kremlin-backed parties underscores the diverging visions for Georgia's trajectory, with implications for its relations with the EU, NATO, and Russia.
- The ruling party 'Georgian Dream' faces challenges in maintaining its majority, leading to a scenario where multiple opposition forces could shape the political landscape post-election.
- Amidst uncertainty and electoral dynamics, the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Georgia may determine the country's alignment, governance, and future international relationships.
Parliamentary elections in Georgia — what is important to know
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the election will be considered valid with any turnout.
People across the country will have the opportunity to cast their votes for the political forces they trust, but this will not apply to Russian-occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.
Polling stations will be open until 20:00.
It is also important to understand that the parliament of the new convocation is elected for the first time not by a mixed system, as before, but entirely by a proportional system.
Already on October 26, after 22:00, you will be able to find out the preliminary results of the elections.
Who can come to power in Georgia
As of today, the conflict between the opposition forces seeking a European future for Georgia and the proteges of the Kremlin is rapidly intensifying in the country.
The former accuse the current government of changing the country's foreign policy vector and pursuing Russian interests. As a result, the Georgian government received complete international isolation from both the US and the European Union.
The latest opinion polls indicate that the rating of the ruling party "Georgian Dream" fluctuates between 34-35%.
It is worth noting that in the absence of a "majority leader" this de facto destroys her chances of forming a new parliamentary majority.
Sociologists also predict that the majority should form four opposition forces.
