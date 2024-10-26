On October 26, the voting process in the parliamentary elections started in Georgia - their results may affect the future of the country, which found itself in international isolation due to the decisions and actions of the pro-Russian authorities.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia — what is important to know

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the election will be considered valid with any turnout.

People across the country will have the opportunity to cast their votes for the political forces they trust, but this will not apply to Russian-occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.

Polling stations will be open until 20:00.

In total, there will be a list of 18 parties on the ballots. In order to enter the parliament, the parties will need to overcome the five percent barrier. Share

It is also important to understand that the parliament of the new convocation is elected for the first time not by a mixed system, as before, but entirely by a proportional system.

Already on October 26, after 22:00, you will be able to find out the preliminary results of the elections.

WATCH: In an interview with Online.UA, a soldier of the International Legion of the GUR, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, warned that Russia may start invading Georgia again in order to prevent its movement into the European Union and NATO.

Who can come to power in Georgia

As of today, the conflict between the opposition forces seeking a European future for Georgia and the proteges of the Kremlin is rapidly intensifying in the country.

The former accuse the current government of changing the country's foreign policy vector and pursuing Russian interests. As a result, the Georgian government received complete international isolation from both the US and the European Union.

The latest opinion polls indicate that the rating of the ruling party "Georgian Dream" fluctuates between 34-35%.

It is worth noting that in the absence of a "majority leader" this de facto destroys her chances of forming a new parliamentary majority.

Sociologists also predict that the majority should form four opposition forces.