UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has come under fire from Western diplomats for visiting dictator Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit.
Points of attention
- Some politicians and diplomats are calling for Guterres' resignation, citing his refusal to attend the Ukrainian Peace Summit and his engagement with dictators and war criminals.
- The controversy highlights the tensions between Guterres' interactions with Putin and his relationship with Ukraine, leading to speculation about his potential resignation.
- The refusal of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to host Guterres due to his participation in the BRICS summit adds another layer to the unfolding drama within the UN leadership.
Guterres has ruined the reputation of the UN by his actions
According to William Taylor, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, it is currently difficult for him to understand why the UN Secretary General decided to go to the Russian Federation.
The de facto and legally illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is a war criminal whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court a long time ago.
The scandalous actions of the UN Secretary General were also commented on by former US Ambassador to NATO and Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker.
He suggested that Guterres simply does not want to lose contact with Putin in order to know more about his plans and intentions.
Despite this, Volker cannot explain why the UN Secretary General missed the Ukrainian Peace Summit, but found time to come to BRICS to Putin.
If he wanted, he could do it, Volker said, commenting on the absence of Guterres at the Ukrainian summit.
Is the UN Secretary General in danger of resigning?
European politicians and diplomats were also among the first to express outrage at Guterres' actions.
Bundestag deputy Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann made a loud statement.
She drew attention to the fact that the UN under the leadership of Guterres "is a shameful and ineffective shadow of its former essence."
What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Kyiv because of his participation in the BRICS summit.
