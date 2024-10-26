UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has come under fire from Western diplomats for visiting dictator Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit.

Guterres has ruined the reputation of the UN by his actions

According to William Taylor, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, it is currently difficult for him to understand why the UN Secretary General decided to go to the Russian Federation.

The de facto and legally illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is a war criminal whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court a long time ago.

This is unacceptable, — emphasized the American diplomat.

The scandalous actions of the UN Secretary General were also commented on by former US Ambassador to NATO and Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

He suggested that Guterres simply does not want to lose contact with Putin in order to know more about his plans and intentions.

Despite this, Volker cannot explain why the UN Secretary General missed the Ukrainian Peace Summit, but found time to come to BRICS to Putin.

If he wanted, he could do it, Volker said, commenting on the absence of Guterres at the Ukrainian summit.

“I can’t imagine why he decided to go…Putin is an indicted war criminal and the UN Secretary General went to see him? This is unacceptable.”



- Former US Amb to Ukraine William Taylor on whether it was appropriate for Antonio Guterres to travel to Russia for the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/PdeEfmP1aj — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) October 24, 2024

Is the UN Secretary General in danger of resigning?

European politicians and diplomats were also among the first to express outrage at Guterres' actions.

Bundestag deputy Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann made a loud statement.

She drew attention to the fact that the UN under the leadership of Guterres "is a shameful and ineffective shadow of its former essence."

Guterres rejects Ukraine's invitation to the 92-nation peace summit, but bows to dictators and war criminals in the BRICS. Guterres' resignation is overdue, she said.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Kyiv because of his participation in the BRICS summit.