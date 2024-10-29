The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and "shaheds". Air defense forces shot down 26 drones

On the night of October 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with "Iskander", 48 "Shahedas" and drones of an unknown type. The Air Force destroyed 26 enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 29, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel and Kursk — the Russian Federation.

As of 09:00, 26 enemy UAVs have been shot down, 20 UAVs have been lost in location, and one has returned to Russia. Information is being clarified and updated.

Фото — t.me/kpszsu

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

The Air Force reminds that the enemy's aviation launches guided air bombs around the frontline in various directions around the clock.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

At night, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv. The Russians targeted a private house in the Osnovyansk district.

As a result of the attack, 4 houses were completely destroyed, another 19 were damaged. The bodies of 4 dead people (2 women and 2 men) were recovered from the rubble.

As a result of the night attack of the Russian Federation, 6 people were also injured in the Solomyansk district of Kyiv (falling of UAV debris).

1 person died in Kryvyi Rih, 14 were injured. Rescuers saved 5 people, extinguished the fire on an area of ​​500 square meters. m. More than 10 houses were damaged, 12 garages were destroyed.

Also at night, Russian invaders attacked Stanislav of the Kherson region. Two adults and two children were injured there.