The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and "shaheds". Air defense forces shot down 26 drones

On the night of October 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with "Iskander", 48 "Shahedas" and drones of an unknown type. The Air Force destroyed 26 enemy drones.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a night attack on Ukraine with 'Iskander' ballistic missiles, 'Shahed' attack UAVs, and unknown drones.
- The Air Force successfully destroyed 26 enemy drones and repulsed the air attack using anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, and EW units.
- The consequences of the Russian attack led to the destruction of houses, injuries, and casualties in various regions including Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kryvyi Rih.
- Rescuers managed to save lives and extinguish fires caused by the attacks, highlighting the ongoing tensions and threats faced by Ukraine from Russian invaders.
- The details and aftermath of the attack emphasize the need for international attention and support to address the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of October 29, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel and Kursk — the Russian Federation.
As of 09:00, 26 enemy UAVs have been shot down, 20 UAVs have been lost in location, and one has returned to Russia. Information is being clarified and updated.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.
The Air Force reminds that the enemy's aviation launches guided air bombs around the frontline in various directions around the clock.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine
At night, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv. The Russians targeted a private house in the Osnovyansk district.
As a result of the attack, 4 houses were completely destroyed, another 19 were damaged. The bodies of 4 dead people (2 women and 2 men) were recovered from the rubble.
As a result of the night attack of the Russian Federation, 6 people were also injured in the Solomyansk district of Kyiv (falling of UAV debris).
1 person died in Kryvyi Rih, 14 were injured. Rescuers saved 5 people, extinguished the fire on an area of 500 square meters. m. More than 10 houses were damaged, 12 garages were destroyed.
Also at night, Russian invaders attacked Stanislav of the Kherson region. Two adults and two children were injured there.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-