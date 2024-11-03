The Russian Federation once again attacked Kyiv with drones — what is known about the consequences

On November 3, the Russian Federation tried to attack Kyiv with drones. As a result of falling drone debris, the road surface, electric wires and some buildings were damaged.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv

As reported in KMVA, debris damaged the road surface, a lighting pole and electrical wires.

In addition, the blast wave damaged the window glazing of the dormitory on the 1st and 2nd floors and the window glazing in the office building from the 1st to the 9th floors.

There was no fire or casualties.

Photo — t.me/VA_Kyiv

Later, KMVA added that the drones were launched mainly from the north-eastern direction.

Photo — t.me/VA_Kyiv

UAVs entered Kyiv on different courses and again at very low altitudes. During the night, the air alert was announced in the city twice, in total it lasted for five and a half hours.

Photo — t.me/VA_Kyiv

Defense forces neutralized all drones that threatened the capital.

As a result of repelling the attack, falling debris was recorded in the Shevchenkiv and Holosiiv districts of the city.

In particular, in the Shevchenkiv district, the road surface, lighting poles and power grids were damaged. In at least five buildings, window glazing and entrance groups were damaged by the blast wave.

Russia continues to terrorize Kyiv

On the night of November 2, fragments of a Russian attack drone hit a residential high-rise building in the Svyatoshyn district of Kyiv, injuring two people.

According to the press service of the Kyiv MBA, the wreckage of "Shakhed" also fell in the Solomyan district of the city, on the territory of a residential building.

As a result, windows in several houses were damaged. According to the latest information, no one was injured.

According to the head of KMVA Serhiy Popka, at least 5 parked cars were damaged.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko also reported that a fire broke out in a residential building in the Sviatoshyn district as a result of being hit by the wreckage of a drone. Medics were called there.