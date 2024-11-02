Russia's attack on Kyiv — all the details and photos

On the night of November 2, fragments of a Russian attack drone hit a residential high-rise building in the Svyatoshyn district of Kyiv, injuring two people.

Russia continues to terrorize Kyiv

According to the press service of the Kyiv MBA, the wreckage of "Shakhed" also fell in the Solomyan district of the city, on the territory of a residential building.

As a result, windows in several houses were damaged. According to the latest information, no one was injured.

Photo: facebook.com/kyivmva

According to the head of KMVA Serhiy Popka, at least 5 parked cars were damaged.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko also reported that a fire broke out in a residential building in the Sviatoshyn district as a result of being hit by the wreckage of a drone. Medics were called there.

Photo: facebook.com/kyivmva

It was about a fire in a 16-story residential building. The fire was extinguished on an area of 50 square meters. m. The residents of the building were evacuated as an emergency.

Photo: facebook.com/kyivmva

At 7:26 a.m., the head of the KMDA reported that the fall of the wreckage of the drone was recorded in the Dnipro district of Kyiv.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv all night

On the night of November 2, the first explosions rang out in the capital, after which an air alert was announced.

Later, it became known that the Russian occupiers "Shakhed" are attacking Ukraine, an air alert was announced in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Photo: facebook.com/kyivmva

After that, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv MBA, officially confirmed that the PPO is working in the capital.

He called on the city's residents to stay in shelters until the air raid warning is sounded.

Photo: facebook.com/kyivmva

At 5:24 a.m., the Kyiv OVA also reported on the work of air defense forces in the region on anti-aircraft fire.