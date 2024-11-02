The attack of the Russian Federation on the policemen in Kharkiv

On the evening of November 1, Russia struck a police station in Kharkiv. According to the latest data, a policeman was killed and another 46 people were injured.
- The strike was carried out by two S-400 missiles.
- Police colonel Andriy Matvienko became another victim of Russian terror in Kharkiv.
- The local authorities and law enforcement agencies are responding to the consequences of the attack, emergency and rescue operations are being carried out.
What is known about the Russian attack on policemen in Kharkiv
According to the law enforcement officers, the Russian invaders hit with two rockets.
As it was established, the enemy used S-400 missiles.
Another victim of Russian terror was police colonel Andriy Matvienko
In addition, it is emphasized that another 30 police officers, a rescuer and nine civilians were injured as a result of an enemy strike.
Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the hit, investigators and forensic scientists are documenting the crime of the Russians.
It is also indicated that the headquarters of the investigative department works at the scene of the incident, where citizens can submit statements about property damage.
The Russian army attacked Kyiv again
On the night of November 2, debris from a Russian attack drone caused a fire in a residential building in the Svyatoshyn district of Kyiv, two people were injured.
According to local authorities, two civilians were injured.
In addition, it is reported that the wreckage of "Shakheda" fell in the Solomyan district of the city, on the territory of a residential building.
According to the head of the KMVA, Serhiy Popka, at least five parked cars were damaged.
Later, it also became known about the fall of the wreckage of the drone in the Dnipro district of Kyiv.
