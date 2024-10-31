Kyslytsia announced the names of North Korean generals who came to the war against Ukraine at the UN

According to available information, the North Korean military contingent numbering up to 12,000 people is undergoing training at five training grounds of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. This contingent includes at least 500 North Korean officers.
Kyslytsia at the UN named the North Korean generals who came to Russia
As the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Sergei Kyslytsia, said at the meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, the contingent includes at least 500 officers, including three generals of the North Korean General Staff:
Colonel General Kim Young Bok, Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Special Operations;
Colonel General Lee Chang-ho, head of the Intelligence Directorate;
Major General Shin Geum-chol, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate.
Kyslytsia also reported that from October 23 to 28, no less than seven planes with 2,100 military personnel flew from the Russian military district to the Ukrainian border, with the expected increase in numbers to 4,500 by the beginning of November, when they will begin to participate in hostilities.
Kyslytsia noted that such actions violate international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.
Kyslytsia also emphasized that the North Korean military will return home with unique combat experience that they can use in other conflicts.
The USA confirms the presence of part of the North Korean military in Kurshchyna
The Ministry of Defense of the United States draws attention to the fact that the North Korean military, which arrived in Russia for training, has already left for the Kursk region.
In addition, it is emphasized that some of them are already there.
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder made a statement on this matter.
He officially confirmed intelligence reports that some of the 10,000 North Korean soldiers who arrived in Russia were relocated closer to Ukraine, namely to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
It's about a few thousand. A smaller number is already present in the Kursk region, — added the representative of the US Ministry of Defense.
It is worth noting that earlier Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned about the arrival of North Korean soldiers.
