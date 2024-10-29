Western intelligence records the arrival of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine

According to Western intelligence, a "small number" of North Korean occupiers who previously arrived in Russia for training are already in Ukraine.

The North Korean military is already in Ukraine

It seems that many of them (military personnel of North Korea who arrived in Russia. — ed.) are already on the territory of Ukraine, — the message says.

One of the journalists' insiders claims that the American authorities still have no confirmation of the direct presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.

Despite this, anonymous sources claim that most of the North Korean troops sent to the aggressor country are special forces, and it is currently difficult to assess their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Western intelligence predicts that at least some North Korean soldiers will desert their units once they are on the battlefield.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the language barrier with the Russian invaders will be a huge obstacle to the implementation of operations. It was also possible to learn that the number of North Korean troops involved in the Russian war against Ukraine "may increase." Share

Allies and partners around the world are watching, consulting and will actively share intelligence on this issue, as it affects the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions and beyond, said one of the insiders.

The USA confirms the presence of part of the North Korean military in Kurshchyna

The Ministry of Defense of the United States draws attention to the fact that the North Korean military, which arrived in Russia for training, has already left for the Kursk region.

In addition, it is emphasized that some of them are already there.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed intelligence reports that some of the 10,000 North Korean soldiers who arrived in Russia were relocated closer to Ukraine, namely to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

It's about a few thousand. A smaller number is already present in the Kursk region, — added the representative of the US Ministry of Defense.