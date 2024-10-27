Putin, together with his allies, is approaching a terrible scenario — a political scientist

Against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin managed to rally around himself an alliance of North Korea, Iran and China. The problem is that three countries in this alliance have nuclear weapons.

Putin has formed a new axis of evil

Nicholas Eberstadt, head of the Department of Political Economy at the American Institute of Entrepreneurship, issued an important warning on this matter.

According to the expert, Bechtol's "horror" hypothesis is a scenario that will probably never come true, but it is precisely the terrifying consequence of the alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Eberstadt draws attention to the fact that no matter how Russia's war against Ukraine develops, the deployment of North Korean forces on the Ukrainian front should really alarm the White House.

Four aggressive dictatorships—Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea—are cooperating strategically, and their cooperation is deepening and becoming more coordinated. Three of them possess nuclear weapons, and Iran seeks to join this club, the political scientist emphasizes.

Most wars on the planet are interconnected

As noted by historian Hal Brands, while Putin and his allies have yet to form a strong alliance like NATO, they are already more deeply integrated, both economically and militarily, than the Axis powers during World War II.

He draws attention to the fact that the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation subsidize North Korea, and the aggressor country relies on Beijing in terms of sales markets, Tehran — in terms of attack drones, and the DPRK — in terms of military equipment and manpower.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that Iran receives military technologies from Pyongyang and increases economic cooperation with Russia and China.

Moreover, as is known, they actively defend each other at international and diplomatic forums.