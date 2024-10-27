What is happening around Selydovoy. NSU described the situation

The Russian army threw a lot of forces to surround Selidovoy in the Donetsk region. However, Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent this from happening.

The battle for Selidove continues

Vitaly Mylovydov, the speaker of the 15th Brigade of operational assignment of the National Guard "Kara-Dag" made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the Russian army has been conducting a large-scale offensive on the specified settlement for almost a week, as it wants to capture it completely.

Moreover, it is emphasized that the enemy is becoming more and more active in the direction of Vishnevoi, which is located nearby.

Vitaly Mylovydov also draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are carrying out extreme measures to deter invaders.

Despite this, the enemy still partially managed to gain a foothold in some areas of the city of Selidove.

But now more active actions are taking place in the direction of the settlement of Vyshneve. This is south of the settlement of Selidove, where the enemy threw all forces and means in order to create a complete encirclement of the city of Selidove, — the spokesman emphasized.

As Mylovydov notes, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are carrying out measures, are in the settlement and conducting defense, are taking all measures to prevent the enemy from entrenching and preventing both Selidovo and Vyshnevo.

What is important to understand is that these settlements are very important from the point of view of logistical support.

What else is known about the situation at the front on October 27

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the situation on the battlefield remains tense. The Russian army, ignoring the heavy losses, is trying to move forward in several sections of the front at once.

In total, 84 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders were recorded at the front during the past day.

Today, the areas of Hrinivka, Bleshnya, Vorobyivka settlements of Chernihiv region were affected by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of Russia; Korenyok, Basivka, Novenke, Obody, Oleksandrivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Velyka Berizka, Starykove, Lisne, Stepanivka, Chernatske of the Sumy region. In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the districts of Stepny, Bilovodi, Basivka, and Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, dropping a total of 12 air bombs.

Also, the Russian army continues to attack its own territory. So, on October 27, the enemy carried out 15 airstrikes in the Kursk region — used 18 air bombs.