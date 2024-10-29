On October 29, the leadership of the Alliance completed the process of providing 65 ambulances for Ukrainian defenders. What is important to understand is that this happened within the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) serves as the main framework for practical cooperation between NATO and Ukraine.
- At the 2024 Washington Summit, Ukraine's partners pledged long-term security assistance with a commitment to provide 40 billion euros in funding over the next year.
- France and Germany faced challenges in providing aid to Ukraine due to budget constraints, but efforts were made to fund military assistance through various means including frozen assets and reduced inflation rates.
NATO continues to help Ukraine
What is important to understand is that the new aid package was provided in response to a request regarding Ukraine's urgent needs.
In addition, the Alliance reminded that NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) for Ukraine is the main framework for practical cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine.
As mentioned earlier, the updated KPD was adopted at the Madrid Summit 2 years ago.
During the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, the Allies agreed to transform the KPA into a multi-year program of providing NATO support to Ukraine in accordance with short-, medium- and long-term needs.
At the 2024 Washington Summit, Ukraine's partners officially announced their commitment to long-term security assistance to Ukraine and plan to provide funding at the level of 40 billion euros over the next year.
The two allies had problems with providing aid to Ukraine
As French journalists managed to find out, the teams of Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz were forced to reduce the item of expenses related to financial and military aid to Ukraine.
Paris and Berlin made the decisions in an effort to reduce the budget deficit, which could reach 6% of its GDP this year.
What is also important to understand, in France, about 300 million euros of military aid for Ukraine is paid from the income from frozen Russian assets.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-