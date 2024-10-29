NATO handed over new aid to Ukraine
NATO handed over new aid to Ukraine

NATO
NATO continues to help Ukraine
On October 29, the leadership of the Alliance completed the process of providing 65 ambulances for Ukrainian defenders. What is important to understand is that this happened within the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) serves as the main framework for practical cooperation between NATO and Ukraine.
  • At the 2024 Washington Summit, Ukraine's partners pledged long-term security assistance with a commitment to provide 40 billion euros in funding over the next year.
  • France and Germany faced challenges in providing aid to Ukraine due to budget constraints, but efforts were made to fund military assistance through various means including frozen assets and reduced inflation rates.

NATO continues to help Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the new aid package was provided in response to a request regarding Ukraine's urgent needs.

NATO handed over 65 ambulances to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The transfer of the cars took place within the framework of NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) to Ukraine, the message says.

Photo: facebook.com/NATOinUkraine

In addition, the Alliance reminded that NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) for Ukraine is the main framework for practical cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine.

As mentioned earlier, the updated KPD was adopted at the Madrid Summit 2 years ago.

Photo: facebook.com/NATOinUkraine

During the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, the Allies agreed to transform the KPA into a multi-year program of providing NATO support to Ukraine in accordance with short-, medium- and long-term needs.

At the 2024 Washington Summit, Ukraine's partners officially announced their commitment to long-term security assistance to Ukraine and plan to provide funding at the level of 40 billion euros over the next year.

The two allies had problems with providing aid to Ukraine

As French journalists managed to find out, the teams of Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz were forced to reduce the item of expenses related to financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Paris and Berlin made the decisions in an effort to reduce the budget deficit, which could reach 6% of its GDP this year.

What is also important to understand, in France, about 300 million euros of military aid for Ukraine is paid from the income from frozen Russian assets.

These funds will be used for the purchase of 155 mm artillery shells, Caesar self-propelled guns and fuel. 400-600 million will be generated by lower inflation rates and will go towards the modernization of SCALP and Aster missiles for Ukraine, Western journalists reported recently.

