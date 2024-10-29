NATO handed over new aid to Ukraine

On October 29, the leadership of the Alliance completed the process of providing 65 ambulances for Ukrainian defenders. What is important to understand is that this happened within the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) for Ukraine.

NATO continues to help Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the new aid package was provided in response to a request regarding Ukraine's urgent needs.

In addition, the Alliance reminded that NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package (CPA) for Ukraine is the main framework for practical cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine.

As mentioned earlier, the updated KPD was adopted at the Madrid Summit 2 years ago.

During the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, the Allies agreed to transform the KPA into a multi-year program of providing NATO support to Ukraine in accordance with short-, medium- and long-term needs.

At the 2024 Washington Summit, Ukraine's partners officially announced their commitment to long-term security assistance to Ukraine and plan to provide funding at the level of 40 billion euros over the next year.

The two allies had problems with providing aid to Ukraine

As French journalists managed to find out, the teams of Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz were forced to reduce the item of expenses related to financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Paris and Berlin made the decisions in an effort to reduce the budget deficit, which could reach 6% of its GDP this year.

What is also important to understand, in France, about 300 million euros of military aid for Ukraine is paid from the income from frozen Russian assets.