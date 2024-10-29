Scholz's team unexpectedly changed their attitude towards Putin's friend
Category
Politics
Publication date

Scholz's team unexpectedly changed their attitude towards Putin's friend

Scholz's party unexpectedly changed its position on Schroeder
Читати українською
Source:  Stern

The new General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Matthias Miersch, has expressed his desire to reconcile with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who is a close friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The justification of Schroeder's connections with Russia and Putin by SPD members, including current German leader Olaf Scholz, has sparked debates on the party's diplomatic approach and the complexities of political relationships.
  • Critics raise concerns about Schroeder's continued association with Putin and Russian energy companies, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and his recent meetings with the Russian leader.
  • The evolving dynamics within SPD regarding Schroeder's role and the party's stance on diplomacy reveal the nuanced considerations at play in balancing personal relationships, political history, and current international tensions.

Scholz's party unexpectedly changed its position on Schroeder

Journalists asked Matthias Mirsch whether Schroeder has the right to remain in the ranks of the Social Democrats. The Secretary General of the Political Force believes that it is.

We should not think in black and white terms. I can pay tribute to the cause of his whole life... even if I have a fundamentally different view of Putin and the attack on Ukraine, — said the German politician.

Mirsch drew attention to the fact that Schroeder "achieved a lot" as Chancellor of Germany in 1998-2005.

For example, he recalled the refusal to participate in the war in Iraq, the reform of school education and the legalization of civil partnerships for same-sex couples.

The SPD has already begun to justify Putin's ally

Journalists drew attention to Schroeder's connections with the aggressor country Russia, as well as directly with the dictator Vladimir Putin.

Mirsch replied that the current German leader, Olaf Scholz, is also ready to talk with Putin, and "negotiations and deterrence are two sides of the same coin."

What is important to understand is that Gerhard Schroeder was not only Chancellor from 1998 to 2005, but also the head of the SPD political force from 1999 to 2004.

After he lost his post as head of government, the German politician worked for Russian energy companies for many years and is still considered a friend of Putin.

Among other things, Schroeder met with Putin in Moscow a few weeks after the start of full-scale war, and then again in July 2022. Russia was interested in ending the war, he assured after each meeting.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When the Russian economy collapses — the answer of analysts
tanks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Life is cruel. Duda reported on the pressure on Zelenskyi
Duda commented on the deterioration of relations between Poland and Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin came up with a new lie about Russia's nuclear weapons
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?