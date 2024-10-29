The new General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Matthias Miersch, has expressed his desire to reconcile with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who is a close friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Scholz's party unexpectedly changed its position on Schroeder

Journalists asked Matthias Mirsch whether Schroeder has the right to remain in the ranks of the Social Democrats. The Secretary General of the Political Force believes that it is.

We should not think in black and white terms. I can pay tribute to the cause of his whole life... even if I have a fundamentally different view of Putin and the attack on Ukraine, — said the German politician. Share

Mirsch drew attention to the fact that Schroeder "achieved a lot" as Chancellor of Germany in 1998-2005.

For example, he recalled the refusal to participate in the war in Iraq, the reform of school education and the legalization of civil partnerships for same-sex couples.

The SPD has already begun to justify Putin's ally

Journalists drew attention to Schroeder's connections with the aggressor country Russia, as well as directly with the dictator Vladimir Putin.

Mirsch replied that the current German leader, Olaf Scholz, is also ready to talk with Putin, and "negotiations and deterrence are two sides of the same coin."

What is important to understand is that Gerhard Schroeder was not only Chancellor from 1998 to 2005, but also the head of the SPD political force from 1999 to 2004.

After he lost his post as head of government, the German politician worked for Russian energy companies for many years and is still considered a friend of Putin.