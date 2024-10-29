The new General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Matthias Miersch, has expressed his desire to reconcile with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who is a close friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The justification of Schroeder's connections with Russia and Putin by SPD members, including current German leader Olaf Scholz, has sparked debates on the party's diplomatic approach and the complexities of political relationships.
- Critics raise concerns about Schroeder's continued association with Putin and Russian energy companies, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and his recent meetings with the Russian leader.
- The evolving dynamics within SPD regarding Schroeder's role and the party's stance on diplomacy reveal the nuanced considerations at play in balancing personal relationships, political history, and current international tensions.
Scholz's party unexpectedly changed its position on Schroeder
Journalists asked Matthias Mirsch whether Schroeder has the right to remain in the ranks of the Social Democrats. The Secretary General of the Political Force believes that it is.
Mirsch drew attention to the fact that Schroeder "achieved a lot" as Chancellor of Germany in 1998-2005.
For example, he recalled the refusal to participate in the war in Iraq, the reform of school education and the legalization of civil partnerships for same-sex couples.
The SPD has already begun to justify Putin's ally
Journalists drew attention to Schroeder's connections with the aggressor country Russia, as well as directly with the dictator Vladimir Putin.
Mirsch replied that the current German leader, Olaf Scholz, is also ready to talk with Putin, and "negotiations and deterrence are two sides of the same coin."
What is important to understand is that Gerhard Schroeder was not only Chancellor from 1998 to 2005, but also the head of the SPD political force from 1999 to 2004.
After he lost his post as head of government, the German politician worked for Russian energy companies for many years and is still considered a friend of Putin.
