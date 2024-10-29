Life is cruel. Duda reported on the pressure on Zelenskyi

Polish leader Andrzej Duda claims that Ukraine's allies are putting pressure on the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and this, they say, has also affected relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

Duda commented on the deterioration of relations between Poland and Ukraine

According to the president of Poland, his country is no longer able to transfer as many weapons to Ukraine as it did in the past.

He also suggested that this could have a negative impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

We gave what we could give, and we gave quickly when it was needed, and this is our great pride, only two years have passed since then. I regret to say that life is cruel.

In addition, the Polish leader assured that he cares about good relations with Ukraine.

According to him, the reasons for the deterioration of relations with Kyiv also occurred due to the pressure exerted on President Volodymyr Zelenskyi by "his biggest donors, that is, those who give him the largest number of weapons today."

Why Poland does not give Ukraine new weapons for waging war

Andrzej Duda does not deny the fact that Ukraine must continue to fight to protect not only itself, but also the whole of Europe from Russian aggression.

But today we are no longer able to transfer the same amount of weapons that we transferred in the past, because we have already transferred, and the responsible politician simply cannot transfer new weapons, — he noted.

Journalists also asked the Polish leader to comment on the strengthening of relations between Ukraine and Germany.

Andrzej Duda began to claim that "today Germany is spreading its influence in Ukraine, they are strong."