Umerov said about the scaling of the Unmanned Systems Forces — why it is important

On October 29, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, officially confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers included the Command of the Forces of Unmanned Systems in the list of state customers of drones and EW equipment, which are purchased through the Ministry of Defense and State Special Communications.
- Rustem Umyerov highlights the significance of including the Command of the Forces of Unmanned Systems in the list of state customers, enabling more efficient strengthening of Ukrainian soldiers' capabilities in various terrains.
- The Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine are the world's first military unit to utilize air, sea, surface, underwater, ground unmanned, and robotic systems, providing a technological edge in modern warfare.
- The decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces was driven by the need to adapt to the changing nature and technology of war, particularly in response to Russia's actions against Ukraine over the past decade.
According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, this decision will make it possible to strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian soldiers on land, in the air and at sea more quickly and efficiently.
In addition, it is emphasized that now the Unmanned Systems Forces will be able to quickly shape the needs of the front in the field of unmanned systems and countering Russian drones.
The Unmanned Systems Forces are the world's first type of military that uses air, sea surface and underwater, ground unmanned and robotic systems in its combat work.
The USF decided to create against the background of changes in the nature and technology of the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than 10 years.
The main task of this kind of troops is to scale and systematize the acquired experience of using unmanned systems, as well as to doctrinally cement the approach — work first, in the realities of unequal combat.
The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces is Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, a hero of Ukraine, the first officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, under whose command fire was opened to defeat Russian militants in 2014.
