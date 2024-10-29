Umerov said about the scaling of the Unmanned Systems Forces — why it is important

On October 29, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, officially confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers included the Command of the Forces of Unmanned Systems in the list of state customers of drones and EW equipment, which are purchased through the Ministry of Defense and State Special Communications.

Ukraine continues to strengthen the USF

We continue to scale the Forces of unmanned systems — a unique type of troops that does not exist in any army in the world. The government included the USF Command in the list of state customers of drones and radio-electronic warfare, which are purchased through the Ministry of Defense and State Special Communications

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, this decision will make it possible to strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian soldiers on land, in the air and at sea more quickly and efficiently.

In addition, it is emphasized that now the Unmanned Systems Forces will be able to quickly shape the needs of the front in the field of unmanned systems and countering Russian drones.

Ukraine has repeatedly proven that it is capable of turning its technological advantage into tactical success. Thanks to this decision, we have even more opportunities to achieve victory, — Rustem Umyerov concluded.

Strengths of unmanned systems of Ukraine — what is important to know

The Unmanned Systems Forces are the world's first type of military that uses air, sea surface and underwater, ground unmanned and robotic systems in its combat work.

The USF decided to create against the background of changes in the nature and technology of the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than 10 years.

The main task of this kind of troops is to scale and systematize the acquired experience of using unmanned systems, as well as to doctrinally cement the approach — work first, in the realities of unequal combat.