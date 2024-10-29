Ukraine's victory plan. What did Zelensky actually ask from the USA
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's victory plan. What did Zelensky actually ask from the USA

Zelensky expects to receive Tomahawk from the United States
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

According to The New York Times, within the non-public details of Ukraine's Victory Plan, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the American authorities to provide Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles ("Tomahawk").

Points of attention

  • The request for Tomahawk missiles is deemed 'absolutely unrealistic' by insiders due to potential risks and restrictions on long-range strikes.
  • The Victory Plan outlined by Zelensky and his team in October 2024 involves strategic moves to shift the dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war and post-war security arrangements.
  • Ukraine's strategic economic potential focuses on international investments in critical natural resources for long-term security and stability.

Zelensky expects to receive Tomahawk from the United States

According to one of the publication's insiders, the president of Ukraine allegedly asked for Tomahawks as part of a non-nuclear deterrence package.

What is important to understand is that this is indeed one of the points of his proposed Victory Plan.

These missiles can destroy enemy targets located at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers. It is worth paying attention to the fact that their range is generally higher than ATACMS, which the States transferred to the Armed Forces in limited quantities.

An anonymous source assures that this request of Volodymyr Zelenskyi is "absolutely unrealistic" as of today.

The list of "long-range" targets in Russia, which Ukraine previously handed over to the United States in an attempt to persuade it to give permission to use American missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation, allegedly significantly exceeds the number of missiles that "the United States or some other ally" could give to Ukraine without endangering its own needs in the event of an exacerbation in the Middle East or Asia.

In addition, the insider of the publication claims that the president of Ukraine, after meeting with Biden, was "stunned" by the refusal to remove long-range restrictions.

What is important to know about Ukraine's Victory Plan

It was developed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team — the document was publicly presented in October 2024.

According to the president, the main goal is "to change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to make peace."

Ukraine's victory plan has 5 points:

  1. Ukraine's invitation to NATO until the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war;

  2. Strengthening defense capabilities — provides for the strengthening of Ukrainian positions on the territory of Russia in order to avoid the creation of buffer zones on the territory of Ukraine and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the territory of the aggressor;

  3. Deterrence — refers to the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic package on the territory of Ukraine;

  4. Strategic economic potential — involves the investment of international partners in the production of critical natural resources, such as uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite.

  5. Security — the security plan is designed for the post-war period. After the end of the war, Ukrainian units will be able to replace individual US military contingents stationed in Europe.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening around Selydovoy. NSU described the situation
The battle for Selidove continues
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin will be deprived of one of the promising mechanisms for bypassing Western sanctions
Vladimir Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation plans to recruit prisoners with hepatitis for "meat assaults" in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Russian Federation plans to recruit prisoners with hepatitis for "meat assaults" in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?