Ukraine's victory plan. What did Zelensky actually ask from the USA

According to The New York Times, within the non-public details of Ukraine's Victory Plan, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the American authorities to provide Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles ("Tomahawk").

Zelensky expects to receive Tomahawk from the United States

According to one of the publication's insiders, the president of Ukraine allegedly asked for Tomahawks as part of a non-nuclear deterrence package.

What is important to understand is that this is indeed one of the points of his proposed Victory Plan.

These missiles can destroy enemy targets located at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers. It is worth paying attention to the fact that their range is generally higher than ATACMS, which the States transferred to the Armed Forces in limited quantities.

An anonymous source assures that this request of Volodymyr Zelenskyi is "absolutely unrealistic" as of today.

The list of "long-range" targets in Russia, which Ukraine previously handed over to the United States in an attempt to persuade it to give permission to use American missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation, allegedly significantly exceeds the number of missiles that "the United States or some other ally" could give to Ukraine without endangering its own needs in the event of an exacerbation in the Middle East or Asia. Share

In addition, the insider of the publication claims that the president of Ukraine, after meeting with Biden, was "stunned" by the refusal to remove long-range restrictions.

What is important to know about Ukraine's Victory Plan

It was developed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team — the document was publicly presented in October 2024.

According to the president, the main goal is "to change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to make peace."

Ukraine's victory plan has 5 points: