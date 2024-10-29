Ukraine's victory plan. What did Zelensky actually ask from the USA

According to The New York Times, within the non-public details of Ukraine's Victory Plan, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the American authorities to provide Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles ("Tomahawk").
Points of attention
- The request for Tomahawk missiles is deemed 'absolutely unrealistic' by insiders due to potential risks and restrictions on long-range strikes.
- The Victory Plan outlined by Zelensky and his team in October 2024 involves strategic moves to shift the dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war and post-war security arrangements.
- Ukraine's strategic economic potential focuses on international investments in critical natural resources for long-term security and stability.
Zelensky expects to receive Tomahawk from the United States
According to one of the publication's insiders, the president of Ukraine allegedly asked for Tomahawks as part of a non-nuclear deterrence package.
What is important to understand is that this is indeed one of the points of his proposed Victory Plan.
These missiles can destroy enemy targets located at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers. It is worth paying attention to the fact that their range is generally higher than ATACMS, which the States transferred to the Armed Forces in limited quantities.
An anonymous source assures that this request of Volodymyr Zelenskyi is "absolutely unrealistic" as of today.
In addition, the insider of the publication claims that the president of Ukraine, after meeting with Biden, was "stunned" by the refusal to remove long-range restrictions.
What is important to know about Ukraine's Victory Plan
It was developed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team — the document was publicly presented in October 2024.
According to the president, the main goal is "to change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to make peace."
Ukraine's victory plan has 5 points:
Ukraine's invitation to NATO until the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war;
Strengthening defense capabilities — provides for the strengthening of Ukrainian positions on the territory of Russia in order to avoid the creation of buffer zones on the territory of Ukraine and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the territory of the aggressor;
Deterrence — refers to the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic package on the territory of Ukraine;
Strategic economic potential — involves the investment of international partners in the production of critical natural resources, such as uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite.
Security — the security plan is designed for the post-war period. After the end of the war, Ukrainian units will be able to replace individual US military contingents stationed in Europe.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-