The Kremlin decided to form assault units from convicts suffering from hepatitis "B" and "C". They plan to place them in the occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The Russian Federation decided to fight against Ukraine with prisoners suffering from hepatitis B and C

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Minister of Defense of Russia Andriy Belousov issued order No. 610 dated October 10, 2024, which allows military service even with a diagnosis of hepatitis C, excluding this disease from the list of restrictions.

A special selection procedure for the Russian army was created to attract convicts with hepatitis. In the order, such infected prisoners are designated as "contingent "C".

According to the GUR, before being sent to the front, sick prisoners in the colonies must be vaccinated against hepatitis "B" and undergo a course of therapy for the treatment of hepatitis "C".

The Russian command believes that this new mobilization solution will allow thousands of infected prisoners to be involved in assaults in the war against Ukraine. For example, on the territory of the so-called Central Military District of the Russian Federation, there are about 10,000 prisoners with hepatitis, of which about 15% agreed to go to the front, the GUR notes. Share

The first assault companies and reserve units from infected prisoners are already being formed as part of the 1435th and 1437th motorized rifle regiments (27th and 15th motorized rifle brigades, respectively).

These newly created assault companies, named "V-C", are planned to be deployed in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions."

The troops of the Russian Federation throw the wounded into the assault against the background of significant losses near Liman

According to Ukrainian intelligence, under the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, some Russian assault groups suffered significant losses and lost combat capability.

However, despite this, the Russian Federation continues to throw wounded soldiers on assaults.