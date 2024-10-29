The Russian Federation plans to recruit prisoners with hepatitis for "meat assaults" in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation plans to recruit prisoners with hepatitis for "meat assaults" in Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Russian Federation plans to recruit prisoners with hepatitis for "meat assaults" in Ukraine
Читати українською

The Kremlin decided to form assault units from convicts suffering from hepatitis "B" and "C". They plan to place them in the occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The Russian Federation decided to fight against Ukraine with prisoners suffering from hepatitis B and C

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Minister of Defense of Russia Andriy Belousov issued order No. 610 dated October 10, 2024, which allows military service even with a diagnosis of hepatitis C, excluding this disease from the list of restrictions.

A special selection procedure for the Russian army was created to attract convicts with hepatitis. In the order, such infected prisoners are designated as "contingent "C".

According to the GUR, before being sent to the front, sick prisoners in the colonies must be vaccinated against hepatitis "B" and undergo a course of therapy for the treatment of hepatitis "C".

The Russian command believes that this new mobilization solution will allow thousands of infected prisoners to be involved in assaults in the war against Ukraine. For example, on the territory of the so-called Central Military District of the Russian Federation, there are about 10,000 prisoners with hepatitis, of which about 15% agreed to go to the front, the GUR notes.

The first assault companies and reserve units from infected prisoners are already being formed as part of the 1435th and 1437th motorized rifle regiments (27th and 15th motorized rifle brigades, respectively).

These newly created assault companies, named "V-C", are planned to be deployed in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions."

The troops of the Russian Federation throw the wounded into the assault against the background of significant losses near Liman

According to Ukrainian intelligence, under the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, some Russian assault groups suffered significant losses and lost combat capability.

However, despite this, the Russian Federation continues to throw wounded soldiers on assaults.

Demoralized Russian troops refuse to advance, complaining about the lack of reliable protection against Ukrainian drones. The command of the occupiers is resorting to pressure and intimidation, forcing even lightly wounded soldiers to go on "meat assaults" in order to support the offensive, the report says.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation can use the North Korean military for assaults. They wanted to escape from their positions in Kurshchyna
The Russian Federation can use the North Korean military for assaults. They wanted to escape from their positions in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A disgusting thing. Estonian intelligence has described the new tactics of the Russian army
October will be one of the bloodiest months of the war for the Russians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the Russian Federation, accidental deaths are attributed to combat losses in the war — the interception of DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
In the Russian Federation, accidental deaths are attributed to combat losses in the war — the interception of DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?