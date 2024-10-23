When the Russian economy collapses — the answer of analysts

Analysts believe that the growth of the Russian economy has passed its peak after overheating in the first half of the year. Even active military production to support the war against Ukraine does not save the situation.
The Russian economy is close to recession
According to economists, in 2025 the annual growth of the Russian economy may amount to about 1%.
Russian industry shrank in September for the first time since April 2022. The economy grew by 2.4% year-on-year in August, mostly due to a delay in the harvest season. This is the slowest rate since the recession that followed the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Slowing growth outside the military-industrial sector indicates Russia's transition to a military economy. In 2023, the country quickly recovered from recession, increasing the economic growth rate by 3.6% per year through defense spending. Now there are fears that the growth of military production may take place through civilian industries.
Interest rates in Russia are already at crisis levels, and on October 25 the central bank of the Russian Federation may raise them to 20% in an attempt to curb inflation. The economy has almost reached its full production potential, the bank said in a statement.
On October 22, the International Monetary Fund worsened the forecast for the Russian economy. It is noted that the growth in 2025 will be at the level of 1.3% against 1.5% earlier.
Russia's economy is approaching collapse
In April, Business Insider predicted that the Russian economy could last another year and a half before it starts to weaken.
For its part, Bloomberg reported that the Russian economy, which is suffering from the huge costs of the war against Ukraine, could slow down sharply due to sanctions against key sectors.
Business Insider later noted that the war against Ukraine is the only thing keeping Russia from slipping into recession.
