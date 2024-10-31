The CPD named the number of North Korean soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army

3,000 North Korean soldiers have arrived in Kursk region and will take part in the Russian war against Ukraine. Engineers from the DPRK are also in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- 3,000 North Korean soldiers have arrived in the Kursk region to join the Russian army in the conflict with Ukraine.
- The soldiers from the DPRK are being disguised as Buryats and other ethnic groups within the Russian army.
- In addition to infantrymen, North Korea has also sent pilots of military aircraft to support Russia's efforts in the conflict.
- The involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's illegal war has been condemned by NATO Secretary General and the Pentagon.
- President Zelenskyy has raised concerns about the use of North Korean military personnel by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
North Korean soldiers in the Russian army will be passed off as Buryats
This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko.
According to him, the military from the DPRK will be in Russian uniforms, and propaganda will pass them off as Kalmyks, Tuvans, and Buryats.
In addition, engineers from North Korea are present in Donetsk region.
North Korean troops have arrived in Russia
On October 4, Kyiv Post reported that 20 military personnel were killed as a result of a missile attack on the occupied territory of Donetsk region. Among them, in particular, were six military personnel from the DPRK, who held consultations with the Russian army.
On October 22, the media reported that North Korea sent not only infantrymen, but also pilots of military aircraft to the territory of Russia. And the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that on October 23, the first fighters from North Korea should arrive in the Kursk region.
On October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the fact of the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, noting that this is a "significant escalation in the involvement of the DPRK in Russia's illegal war."
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Russian Federation already uses military personnel from the DPRK on the territory of Ukraine and that up to 12,000 military personnel may be transferred to the Russian training grounds from the DPRK.
