The CPD named the number of North Korean soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army

3,000 North Korean soldiers have arrived in Kursk region and will take part in the Russian war against Ukraine. Engineers from the DPRK are also in Donetsk region.

North Korean soldiers in the Russian army will be passed off as Buryats

This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko.

3,000 North Korean troops in Kurshchyna. They will gradually be introduced into battle in various units of the Russian army, their Russian documents are already ready. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation

According to him, the military from the DPRK will be in Russian uniforms, and propaganda will pass them off as Kalmyks, Tuvans, and Buryats.

In addition, engineers from North Korea are present in Donetsk region.

In general, the Russians plan to attract troops from the DPRK to Kurshchyna for training in combat conditions. In total, the Russian Federation now has 12,000 North Korean troops. In the future, the Russian Federation also plans to involve them in the temporarily occupied territories. All plans are known.

North Korean troops have arrived in Russia

On October 4, Kyiv Post reported that 20 military personnel were killed as a result of a missile attack on the occupied territory of Donetsk region. Among them, in particular, were six military personnel from the DPRK, who held consultations with the Russian army.

On October 22, the media reported that North Korea sent not only infantrymen, but also pilots of military aircraft to the territory of Russia. And the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that on October 23, the first fighters from North Korea should arrive in the Kursk region.

On October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the fact of the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, noting that this is a "significant escalation in the involvement of the DPRK in Russia's illegal war."

The Pentagon said that the DPRK sent about 10,000 troops to the Russian Federation for the war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Russian Federation already uses military personnel from the DPRK on the territory of Ukraine and that up to 12,000 military personnel may be transferred to the Russian training grounds from the DPRK.