The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, went to great lengths to get weapons from North Korea. However, the US and partners have discussed options for responding to Russia's involvement of North Koreans.
Putin will not defeat Ukraine even with the help of North Korea
This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a media briefing.
According to Austin, the US is aware that North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers for training in eastern Russia. Some of these troops have already moved closer to Ukraine. Russia also supplies the North Koreans with clothing and weapons for its army.
In his opinion, the involvement of North Korea emphasizes that Putin has big problems at the moment.
Austin said that Russia and the DPRK are conducting certain exercises, and probably about 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to eastern Ukraine. There they collect equipment and conduct certain training. It is also known that some of these troops began to advance to the border of Ukraine in the Kursk region.
Whether they will be involved in hostilities is yet to be seen, but if they are, it is a matter of great concern. And so we remain concerned that they are going to use these troops in combat.
The North Korean military is already in Ukraine
According to Western intelligence, a "small number" of North Korean invaders who previously arrived in Russia for training are already in Ukraine.
One of the journalists' insiders claims that the American authorities still have no confirmation of the direct presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.
Despite this, anonymous sources claim that most of the North Korean troops sent to the aggressor country are special forces, and it is currently difficult to assess their effectiveness on the battlefield.
