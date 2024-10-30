North Korea will not help Putin. Austin expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, went to great lengths to get weapons from North Korea. However, the US and partners have discussed options for responding to Russia's involvement of North Koreans.

Putin will not defeat Ukraine even with the help of North Korea

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a media briefing.

According to Austin, the US is aware that North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers for training in eastern Russia. Some of these troops have already moved closer to Ukraine. Russia also supplies the North Koreans with clothing and weapons for its army.

I am increasingly concerned that the Kremlin plans to use these North Korean soldiers to support Russia's military operations in the Kursk region near the border with Ukraine. Russia has signed resolutions of the UN Security Council in which it has pledged not to provide military aid to North Korea. Of course, we know that Putin went to great lengths to get weapons from North Korea and Iran. Lloyd Austin US Defense Minister

In his opinion, the involvement of North Korea emphasizes that Putin has big problems at the moment.

We take this very seriously. We call on the Kremlin to change course. We fully understand the implications for the security of both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. Putin will not win in Ukraine, even with more help from North Korea. But these deeply disturbing events only emphasize the importance of ours.

Austin said that Russia and the DPRK are conducting certain exercises, and probably about 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to eastern Ukraine. There they collect equipment and conduct certain training. It is also known that some of these troops began to advance to the border of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

Whether they will be involved in hostilities is yet to be seen, but if they are, it is a matter of great concern. And so we remain concerned that they are going to use these troops in combat.

The North Korean military is already in Ukraine

According to Western intelligence, a "small number" of North Korean invaders who previously arrived in Russia for training are already in Ukraine.

It seems that many of them (military personnel of North Korea who arrived in Russia. — ed.) are already on the territory of Ukraine.

One of the journalists' insiders claims that the American authorities still have no confirmation of the direct presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.