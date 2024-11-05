The Russian army attacked an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia — 2 people were injured

Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia, targeting an infrastructure facility. As a result of the attack, two people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the wounding of two people.
- The attack of the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia is only one of many attacks within the framework of the aggressive activities of the Russian occupation forces throughout the territory of Ukraine.
- The Air Force report revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine, where several guided air missiles and enemy drones were shot down.
- Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation and other units successfully repelled air attacks by Russian troops in various regions of Ukraine.
What is known about the Russian attack on Zaporozhye
According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, according to preliminary information, two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.
The scale of destruction is established.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 5
According to the military, the occupiers launched rockets from the Black Sea in Odesa region, attacked Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft missiles and launched "Shahed" and unspecified drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel of the Russian Federation.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 48 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Khmelnytsky regions was confirmed.
30 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, one more returned to Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-