Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead and injured has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on November 5 has increased. Currently, 7 dead and 25 more injured are known.

Points of attention

  • As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and injured people increased.
  • Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, said that Russian troops had hit the city's critical infrastructure.
  • The prosecutor's office opened a case for violation of the laws of war and intentional homicide in connection with the attack on Zaporozhye.
  • The occupiers of the Russian Federation continue to bombard the Zaporizhzhia region, striking numerous settlements.
  • The RF troops carried out airstrikes and shelling from various types of weapons in different areas of the region.

7 people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, Russian troops struck the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of November 5.

The details of the shelling are currently unknown. It is also not known what kind of weapon the Russians used to strike.

The prosecutor's office opened a case for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

By the way, the head of the OVA previously reported that the Russians hit an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia

The Russians continue shelling the Zaporizhzhia region

In addition, during the day, the occupiers of the Russian Federation made 301 strikes on 13 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

  • Russian troops carried out 8 airstrikes on Orikhov, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Biloghirya, Malia Tokmachka and Temyrivka.

  • 154 BpLA of various modifications attacked Lobkovo, Gulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Robotine, Mala Tokmachka, Biloghirya and Olgivske.

  • 4 shellings from multiple rocket launchers were fired on the territory of Lobkovo and Novodanilivka.

  • 134 artillery strikes fell on Lobkovo, Gulyaipol, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Robotyn, Malya Tokmachka, Biloghiri, and Olhivskoe.

