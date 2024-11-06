Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead and injured has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on November 5 has increased. Currently, 7 dead and 25 more injured are known.

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, Russian troops struck the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of November 5.

The details of the shelling are currently unknown. It is also not known what kind of weapon the Russians used to strike.

The prosecutor's office opened a case for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

By the way, the head of the OVA previously reported that the Russians hit an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia

The Russians continue shelling the Zaporizhzhia region

In addition, during the day, the occupiers of the Russian Federation made 301 strikes on 13 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.