How Putin actually saved Assad. DIU learned the details

According to the data of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to save his crony Bashar Assad and his entourage after the overthrow of the latter's regime in Syria.
Points of attention
- DIU revealed the details of the operation to rescue the Syrian dictator.
- The Russian contingent in Syria is rapidly fleeing the country due to the rebel offensive, bringing in additional ships to rescue weapons and personnel.
How was the operation of Russia to save Assad
Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the escape of the Syrian dictator was accompanied by news about the disappearance of the signal of his Il-76T plane from the monitoring radars.
The media immediately spread rumors that the plane could have been shot down or that it had simply crashed.
DIU reports that all these news were fakes spread by the aggressor country Russia with the aim of saving Bashar Assad and his close entourage.
Russians are also actively fleeing Syria
Ukrainian military intelligence also officially confirmed that the situation of the Russian contingent in Syria is rapidly deteriorating against the background of the lightning offensive of the rebels.
The remnants of the Russian army group continue to hastily pack up and leave by sea and sky.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the "cones" of the Russian army were the first to escape.
In addition, it is emphasized that the Russians have engaged additional ships to save the remains of their weapons, equipment and personnel.
