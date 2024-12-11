The most dangerous weeks. Orban addressed Putin after talks with Trump
The most dangerous weeks. Orban addressed Putin after talks with Trump

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán officially confirmed that he held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on December 11.

  • Viktor Orban held talks with Vladimir Putin after meeting with Donald Trump.
  • The Hungarian leader warned of the "most dangerous weeks" amid Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Official Budapest intends to continue the "peacekeeping mission".

According to the Prime Minister of Hungary, on the morning of December 11, he had an "hour-long telephone conversation" with the illegitimate president of Russia.

In addition, the odious politician announced the "most dangerous weeks" of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

We are taking all possible diplomatic steps in favor of a ceasefire and peace talks.

It will be recalled that on December 10, it was officially announced that Viktor Orbán met with the future president of the United States, Donald Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

In addition, it is emphasized that the billionaire, businessman and member of the American leader's team, Elon Musk, was also present during the meeting.

The details of these negotiations are still unknown.

The authorities of Hungary made a new statement regarding Ukraine

On December 10, it became known that official Budapest intends this week to continue its self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Sijarto.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that his statement came the day after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with the newly elected US President Donald Trump in Florida.

According to the diplomats, the talks in the States confirmed that "it is no accident... those who advocate peace in Ukraine were delighted that President Donald Trump won these elections."

At least two more events will take place this week that will be part of the Hungarian peacekeeping mission, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, Szijarto said.

