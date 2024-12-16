Russia loses hundreds of soldiers per day in Donetsk region

This was announced on TV by the spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTU, Anastasia Bobovnikova.

The enemy has recently carried out a number of unsuccessful assaults in the direction of Siversk. The goal of such assaults was to completely occupy the Luhansk region, namely the Belogorivka district, and reach the city of Siversk. Of course, they did not succeed in this, because they were moving across an open field and literally in one day they lost 400 people killed and wounded, three tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, and three BM-21 Grad installations.

And at the same time, the enemy was moving across an open field and was destroyed literally on the approaches. According to intelligence, there was such a large number of destroyed personnel that there simply wasn’t enough space in the med company to provide timely assistance to the wounded,” Bobovnikova noted.

She added that the enemy is ruthlessly using its personnel to achieve at least some victory on certain sections of the front.

A few weeks ago, the army commander in this direction was changed, and, apparently, he accepted the position and decided to show the results of his activities, which, of course, he failed to do.

Commenting on the situation in the Kramatorsk direction, Bobovnikova reported that the enemy is not conducting active assault operations near Chasov Yar, although it is accumulating forces.

Near Chasovy Yar, the enemy is still not conducting active assault operations. Yes, there are combat operations there every day, assaults are underway, but not with such activity as in other directions. The enemy is still accumulating reserves, gathering forces in order to resume active combat operations.

According to her, in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers continue to use the tactics of small assault groups. The Russians are trying to cross the Seversky Donets Canal and hide in basements, sometimes hiding in the canal pipe itself. At the same time, the spokeswoman added, the occupiers are complaining about the lack of food and views.

In Toretsk, according to the spokeswoman, heavy urban fighting continues, the situation is complicated. The Russian army is destroying the city with artillery and aviation.

In such difficult conditions, our defenders have to fight in conditions of an almost non-existent city, almost non-existent infrastructure. However, in Toretsk, the enemy also loses a significant number of personnel — up to 100 people killed and wounded per day. This is the price they pay for coming to our land and trying to occupy our Ukraine. They will not leave here alive, they came here to die.

There are no Russian soldiers in the northern part of Toretsk

This was stated on TV by the spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTU, Anastasia Bobovnikova, commenting on the question of the enemy's information about the alleged advance of the Russians by 650 m in the northern part of Toretsk (Donetsk region).

I do not confirm the information of Russian propagandists. They (Russians — ed.) have not yet appeared in the northern part of the city.

Bobovnikova added that the number of assaults by the Russians in the Torets direction has not decreased, and the enemy's losses in manpower also remain consistently high. She noted that there is a decrease in the number of assaults in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions.