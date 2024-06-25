Ukraine's border guards struck positions of Russian army near Siversk — video

Ukrainian border guards carried out a series of strikes on enemy positions in the Siversk direction and destroyed the occupiers. They published the results of their work online.

What is known about the strike on the positions of the occupiers in the Siversk direction

As noted, the video shows the work of strike drones of border guards of the "Revenge" brigade.

It is noted that in the course of working with drones, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate and injure a total of 8 invaders.

What is known about Russian losses on the front?

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from June 24 to 25 amounted to 1,180 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country has lost about 536,840 soldiers. In addition, defenders of Ukraine destroyed 18 armoured fighting vehicles and 35 artillery systems.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.25.24 approximately amounted to: