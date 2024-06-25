Ukrainian border guards carried out a series of strikes on enemy positions in the Siversk direction and destroyed the occupiers. They published the results of their work online.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards successfully attacked the occupiers' positions in the Siversk direction, destroying eight invaders and inflicting tasks on the enemy.
- The military expenditures of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine are impressive: 1,180 occupiers were eliminated in just one day from June 24 to 25.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than half a million soldiers and many units of equipment and weapons have been lost.
- Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 armoured fighting vehicles and 35 artillery systems, causing significant losses to the enemy.
- The courage and resistance of the Ukrainian defenders at the front led to severe losses for the Russian Federation, showing unity and confidence in victory.
What is known about the strike on the positions of the occupiers in the Siversk direction
As noted, the video shows the work of strike drones of border guards of the "Revenge" brigade.
It is noted that in the course of working with drones, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate and injure a total of 8 invaders.
What is known about Russian losses on the front?
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from June 24 to 25 amounted to 1,180 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country has lost about 536,840 soldiers. In addition, defenders of Ukraine destroyed 18 armoured fighting vehicles and 35 artillery systems.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.25.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — 536,840 (+1,180) persons were liquidated;
tanks — 8,035 (+4) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 15,431 (+18) units;
artillery systems — 14,281 (+35) units;
MLRS — 1108 units;
air defence systems — 863 units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,413 (+31) units;
cruise missiles — 2324 (+1) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,362 (+58) units;
special equipment — 2403 (+6) units.
