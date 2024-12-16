Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 763,510 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,070 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,563 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,736 (+29) units,

artillery systems — 21,151 (+23) units,

MLRS — 1,256 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1,025 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,372 (+16) units,

cruise missiles — 2,943 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,480 (+82) units,

special equipment — 3,650 (+2) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 228 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops ten times in the areas of the settlements of Vysoka Yaruga, Tykhe, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place in a day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Zagryzove and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to wedge into our defenses near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Terni, Tverdokhlibovye, and Nadiya.

On the Seversky direction, 34 clashes occurred near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Viyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 32 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pishchane, and Novoolenivka.