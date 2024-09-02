Hundreds of people under occupation are now serving Ukraine — a DIU reconnaissance officer with the call sign "Ulster"
Hundreds of people under occupation are now serving Ukraine — a DIU reconnaissance officer with the call sign "Ulster"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian partisans
According to the officer of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Ulster" in an interview with journalist Jenny Klochko, Ukrainian intelligence has constant contact with representatives of the resistance movement in the territories occupied by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian partisans in occupied territories play vital roles in training individuals and conducting operations against the enemy to protect Ukraine.
  • DIU officer “Ulster” highlighted the importance of individuals with military experience in teaching necessary skills for combating occupiers.
  • Partisans operate discreetly, focusing on human intelligence to effectively resist the FSS in the occupied territories.
  • DIU coordinates activities with partisans in the occupied territories, fostering resistance efforts and supporting Ukraine.
  • Individuals willing to support Ukraine can apply through a chatbot for collaboration and assistance in the occupied territories.

What is known about the activities of the partisan movement in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia

"Ulster" gave an example of the history of one of the representatives of the underground liberation movement in the territories occupied by Russia.

A man or a woman with military experience is always very valuable, because it is necessary to teach people how to make explosives, how to properly establish communication with Kyiv, how to prepare actions that can be carried out against the enemy on our territories. So when we got in touch with Gonta, it was really a gift, - notes the DIU officer.

He emphasized that currently "Gonta" is safe and continues to perform combat tasks for the benefit of Ukraine.

DIU cooperates with partisans in the occupied territories
Ukrainian partisans in the territories occupied by Russia

What is known about Ukrainian partisans in the occupied territories

They have some work, they have families, but even the family does not know that the father lives a different life in the evenings. Our operations are not about getting close to Russian positions, destroying all the invaders with artillery and appropriating trophy equipment, "Ulster" explains.

According to him, we are talking about human intelligence in terms of the need to create a network capable of effectively resisting the FSS - making explosions on railways, destroying traitors in cities, etc.

Therefore, anyone who wants to help Ukraine in the occupied territories can apply through the chatbot at the link: https://t.me/Stopvoyna_bot.

