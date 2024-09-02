According to the officer of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Ulster" in an interview with journalist Jenny Klochko, Ukrainian intelligence has constant contact with representatives of the resistance movement in the territories occupied by Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian partisans in occupied territories play vital roles in training individuals and conducting operations against the enemy to protect Ukraine.
- DIU officer “Ulster” highlighted the importance of individuals with military experience in teaching necessary skills for combating occupiers.
- Partisans operate discreetly, focusing on human intelligence to effectively resist the FSS in the occupied territories.
- DIU coordinates activities with partisans in the occupied territories, fostering resistance efforts and supporting Ukraine.
- Individuals willing to support Ukraine can apply through a chatbot for collaboration and assistance in the occupied territories.
What is known about the activities of the partisan movement in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia
"Ulster" gave an example of the history of one of the representatives of the underground liberation movement in the territories occupied by Russia.
He emphasized that currently "Gonta" is safe and continues to perform combat tasks for the benefit of Ukraine.
What is known about Ukrainian partisans in the occupied territories
According to him, we are talking about human intelligence in terms of the need to create a network capable of effectively resisting the FSS - making explosions on railways, destroying traitors in cities, etc.
Therefore, anyone who wants to help Ukraine in the occupied territories can apply through the chatbot at the link: https://t.me/Stopvoyna_bot.
