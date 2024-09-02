According to the officer of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Ulster" in an interview with journalist Jenny Klochko, Ukrainian intelligence has constant contact with representatives of the resistance movement in the territories occupied by Russia.

What is known about the activities of the partisan movement in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia

"Ulster" gave an example of the history of one of the representatives of the underground liberation movement in the territories occupied by Russia.

A man or a woman with military experience is always very valuable, because it is necessary to teach people how to make explosives, how to properly establish communication with Kyiv, how to prepare actions that can be carried out against the enemy on our territories. So when we got in touch with Gonta, it was really a gift, - notes the DIU officer. Share

He emphasized that currently "Gonta" is safe and continues to perform combat tasks for the benefit of Ukraine.

Ukrainian partisans in the territories occupied by Russia

They have some work, they have families, but even the family does not know that the father lives a different life in the evenings. Our operations are not about getting close to Russian positions, destroying all the invaders with artillery and appropriating trophy equipment, "Ulster" explains. Share

According to him, we are talking about human intelligence in terms of the need to create a network capable of effectively resisting the FSS - making explosions on railways, destroying traitors in cities, etc.