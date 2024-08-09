The GRU of the Russian Federation spreads disinformation about the "partisan movement in Ukraine"

The main intelligence agency of Russia is conducting an information operation aimed at attempts to issue commissioned sabotage for the activities of the "partisan movement in Ukraine."

Russia continues to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC.

There are cases of pasting leaflets with an appeal to earn money by setting fire to cars. There are also cases of graffiti — inscriptions against mobilization. This entire campaign is embedded in the anti-mobilization campaign conducted by the Russian Federation, in particular the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation. In addition, work is underway to try to pass all this off as underground activity. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the CPD

Kovalenko explained that the Russians have crystallized a separate group of "evaders" who, according to their narrative, operate in Ukraine. The narrative is being spread, in particular, with the help of bloggers who are currently abroad, but who highlight the so-called "crimes against Ukrainians committed by TCC employees."

They are trying to pass this off (the so-called "activities of evaders" — ed.) as the existence of a separate movement against mobilization, and they say that this movement is gaining momentum, that almost a partisan movement is forming in Ukraine. Then some symbolism will be proposed. That is, it is a planned operation. Our special services have this information.

Kovalenko also noted that the GRU of the Russian Federation is trying to find executors to set fire to the cars of military personnel not only through Telegram, but also through call centers that work from Ukrainian numbers that call Ukrainians and spread disinformation.

According to him, Russians are betting on people who have financial needs, as well as on young people inclined to "easy money".

The head of the CPD noted that the Russians offer up to 2,000 dollars, but the performers do not receive the funds. He noted that, on the one hand, the Russians are fooling the arsonists by not paying the money, on the other hand, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies quickly apprehend the perpetrators. Kovalenko emphasized that settlement in cryptocurrency for arson will also not pass, since crypto wallets can be tracked.

If these people themselves do not understand that they are doing evil, we must create such an atmosphere in society, such an attitude towards them, that it will be much more difficult for them to agree to such activities. Share

