Guerrilla networks in Russia. LFR described the principles of their work

As of today, thousands of partisans are operating on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. Their number is constantly growing. This was told by the deputy commander of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" with the call sign "Caesar".
Partisan movement in Russia is gaining momentum
According to "Caesar", as of today, the most numerous and effective resistance structure is the "Freedom of Russia" legion.
In addition, independent partisan networks are also actively operating on the territory of the aggressor country.
The deputy commander of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" draws attention to the fact that there are also Russians who are not partisans, but cooperate with Russian volunteer forces fighting on the side of Ukraine.
As "Caesar" notes, among them are representatives of the Russian security apparatus and the administrative corps. In general, we are talking about thousands of partisans in the Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that the number of partisans is constantly growing.
In addition, they arrange more and more powerful sabotage and inflict truly colossal losses on the Putin regime.
The LFR named one of its main goals
As "Caesar" stated in an interview with Online.UA, the key task of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" is not to wait for Putin's death, but to destroy the dictator's regime in order to protect Ukraine and liberate Russia.
He also voiced his version of why the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, who the LSR sees as the future of Russia and the victory of Ukraine, went crazy.
According to "Caesar", the Legion's goals are not only military — after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, they plan to bring Russian war criminals to justice and overthrow the Putin regime.
