The moment has come. The LFR appealed to all military personnel of the Russian Federation with a powerful appeal

Source:  Legion "Freedom of Russia"

On August 16, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) published a special appeal to the Russian invaders, in which they called on them to surrender to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, or to go over to the side of the LFR in order to fight together against the Putin regime.

Points of attention

  • The Legion "Freedom of Russia" is not going to wait for Putin's death, but plans to destroy his regime as soon as possible.
  • LFR stands for freedom for the people of Russia without dictators and autocrats.
  • Surrendering to the Armed Forces or joining the LFR are two alternatives for the soldiers of the Russian Federation instead of senseless death at the front.

The LFR calls on the Russian military not to die for the sake of Putin's ambitions

We appeal to the servicemen of the Russian army. Your politicians, sitting in the warm rear, strongly recommend not to surrender, but to blow yourself up on your own grenade. But hundreds of Russian soldiers ignore the criminal order, choosing to live rather than die for a new regimental medal or Gerasimov's next mansion, Russian volunteer forces emphasize.

They also point out that this solution is a healthy alternative to mindless death.

That is why the fighters of the LFR publicly call on all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces to voluntarily surrender to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as other Russian invaders have repeatedly done.

And for those who have the desire to continue fighting for a normal future for Russia, there remains the iron option of joining the Legion. We are ready to communicate with anyone who shows a desire to turn weapons on the Kremlin. History teaches that when people lose faith in "rulers", they choose their will. And it seems that this moment has already arrived. Write to us! — emphasized in LFR.

Why is the LFR enemy number 1 for Putin

According to the deputy commander of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion with the call sign "Caesar", the main task of the LFR is not to wait for Putin's death, but to destroy the dictator's regime with his own hands in order to protect Ukraine and liberate Russia.

He stated this in an interview with Online.UA.

In addition, "Caesar" voiced its version of why the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation went crazy, and also admitted how LFR sees the future of Russia and the victory of Ukraine.

We carry literally different values. We want to bring freedom to the peoples of Russia, to make it so that Russian people and, let's say, representatives of other peoples of Russia, all of them are masters of their land, — explained the soldier.

