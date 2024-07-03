LFR recruit "Goga" revealed reasons for joining the "Fishing" special operation

A recruit of the Legion “Freedom of Russia” (LFR) with the call sign "Goga" told how he decided to join the unique special operation 'Fishing' and began fighting against Putin's regime.
LFR Goga explained the purpose of his choice to fight the Putin regime
LFR recruit Goga said he tried to explain to his colleagues on board that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is illegal and criminal.
Subsequently, "Goga" continued to serve in the fleet, as he was refused a release. After that, he contacted the Ukrainian project "I Want to Live", where they discussed his further actions.
"Goga" said that his relatives reacted negatively to the decision to fight against Putin's regime.
The "LFR" recruit noted that Russians are not interested in the truth until their men are taken away; they do not wake up, and they are indifferent.
I want to say that my comrades in the service made the right choice, that this war is not right, it is not legal. To join the LFR and help Ukraine.
What is known about the condition of the Russian missile ship "Serpukhov"
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) received confirmation that the ship was significantly damaged due to sabotage organised by an LFR fighter.
Moreover, it also became known that it needs long-term and expensive repairs.
It is essential to understand that MRK "Serpukhov" project 21631 "Buyan-M" is one of the most modern missile boats in the aggressor fleet, which was launched for the first time nine years ago.
Andriy Yusov draws attention to the fact that the special operation "Fisherman" was not only highly successful because it was possible to disable one of the most modern missile ships of the Russian Federation but also demonstrated that Putin is losing control over what is happening in the aggressor country.
