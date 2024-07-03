LFR recruit "Goga" revealed reasons for joining the "Fishing" special operation

A recruit of the Legion “Freedom of Russia” (LFR) with the call sign "Goga" told how he decided to join the unique special operation 'Fishing' and began fighting against Putin's regime.

LFR recruit Goga said he tried to explain to his colleagues on board that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is illegal and criminal.

I tried to free myself, wrote a report that I did not want to serve in the army that led the invasion. The command was surprised, and the commander sent me to a mental institution, he thought that I was crazy if I went against the authorities. They handed me over to all authorities to decide what would happen to me — from the FSB to the Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor read my report and said that you can't do that. And they let me go, and they didn't touch me, — said the LFR recruit.

Subsequently, "Goga" continued to serve in the fleet, as he was refused a release. After that, he contacted the Ukrainian project "I Want to Live", where they discussed his further actions.

I set fire inside the ship, took important documents and left Russia, it was a joint operation of "I Want to Live" and the LFR. I will undergo new training here and fight against Putin's regime.

"Goga" said that his relatives reacted negatively to the decision to fight against Putin's regime.

I tried to have conversations with my relatives, all my relatives are Ukrainian and I am Ukrainian. At the beginning of the war, I corresponded with my Ukrainian relatives, and they told me the truth about what was happening, not what Russian propaganda said. I tried to prove to my relatives that this was a lie, that everything in Russia was not true, but they did not want to listen to me.

The "LFR" recruit noted that Russians are not interested in the truth until their men are taken away; they do not wake up, and they are indifferent.

I want to say that my comrades in the service made the right choice, that this war is not right, it is not legal. To join the LFR and help Ukraine.

What is known about the condition of the Russian missile ship "Serpukhov"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) received confirmation that the ship was significantly damaged due to sabotage organised by an LFR fighter.

Moreover, it also became known that it needs long-term and expensive repairs.

It is essential to understand that MRK "Serpukhov" project 21631 "Buyan-M" is one of the most modern missile boats in the aggressor fleet, which was launched for the first time nine years ago.

Small missile ship "Serpukhov" before sabotage (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The missile cruiser itself is capable of using Kalibr and Onyx missiles, and that is why its withdrawal from combat duty is an extremely important fact for the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the DIU emphasizes.

Andriy Yusov draws attention to the fact that the special operation "Fisherman" was not only highly successful because it was possible to disable one of the most modern missile ships of the Russian Federation but also demonstrated that Putin is losing control over what is happening in the aggressor country.