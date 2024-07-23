Fighters of the volunteer group Legion of Freedom of Russia destroyed the autonomous technical observation post "Grenadier" of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region.
Points of attention
- LFR fighters destroyed an observation point of the Russian army in Belgorod region using attack drones, resulting in the destruction of a $200,000 autonomous technical observation post.
- The Ukrainian-made Baba Yaga drones were used in the attacks, showcasing the development of new weapons by the Legion of Freedom of Russia.
- The consequences of drone attacks on Russian Federation objects include damage and casualties among civilians, as seen in the attack on the ferry vessel in the port of Kavkaz.
- Analysts report on the drone attack on the Conroe Trader railway ferry, resulting in casualties among the crew members and port employees.
- The elimination of attack consequences on the Avangard ferry in the Krasnodar Territory highlights the ongoing tensions and vulnerabilities in the region.
What is known about the destruction of the LFR observation post of the Russian army in the Belgorod region
It is noted that combat work was performed by operators of strike UAVs using Ukrainian-made Baba Yaga drones.
It is emphasized that as a result of the strikes, the "Grenadier" autonomous technical observation post in the Belgorod region, the cost of which is more than 200,000 dollars, was destroyed.
The video shows the drop from the drone and a close-range hit to the Grenadier.
What is known about the consequences of other drone attacks on the objects of the Russian Federation
According to the analysts of the Defense Express portal, on July 23, in the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, drones attacked a ferry ship in the port of "Kavkaz".
It is noted that the Conroe Trader railway ferry was probably damaged as a result of the attack.
It is noted that there is one dead and five wounded among the ferry crew members and port employees.
At the end of May, two railway ferries were attacked, which was confirmed by the report of the General Staff, pictures of local residents and satellites.
Already on June 21, the Russian Federation reported that they had eliminated the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the Avangard ferry. As it turned out, the ferry suffered a hole in the engine room and completely lost its buoyancy.
Thus, the only possible candidate, if we are talking about the damage of the railway ferry itself, remains the "Conroe Trader".
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-