Fighters of the volunteer group Legion of Freedom of Russia destroyed the autonomous technical observation post "Grenadier" of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region.

What is known about the destruction of the LFR observation post of the Russian army in the Belgorod region

It is noted that combat work was performed by operators of strike UAVs using Ukrainian-made Baba Yaga drones.

It is emphasized that as a result of the strikes, the "Grenadier" autonomous technical observation post in the Belgorod region, the cost of which is more than 200,000 dollars, was destroyed.

We are developing and mastering new types of weapons. This is the first flight of our pilots on the "Baba Yaga" bomber drone and the result was immediately fiery, - says the message of the fighters of the LFR.

The video shows the drop from the drone and a close-range hit to the Grenadier.

What is known about the consequences of other drone attacks on the objects of the Russian Federation

According to the analysts of the Defense Express portal, on July 23, in the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, drones attacked a ferry ship in the port of "Kavkaz".

It is noted that the Conroe Trader railway ferry was probably damaged as a result of the attack.

It is noted that there is one dead and five wounded among the ferry crew members and port employees.

At the end of May, two railway ferries were attacked, which was confirmed by the report of the General Staff, pictures of local residents and satellites.

Already on June 21, the Russian Federation reported that they had eliminated the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the Avangard ferry. As it turned out, the ferry suffered a hole in the engine room and completely lost its buoyancy.

Thus, the only possible candidate, if we are talking about the damage of the railway ferry itself, remains the "Conroe Trader".