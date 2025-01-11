Putin has serious problems. Biden addresses Ukraine and Congress

Current American leader Joe Biden emphasized that right now Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is facing an increasing number of large-scale problems, so Ukraine and the United States should take advantage of his weakness.
Biden called on Congress to fight for Ukraine's victory
The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that there are a significant number of Democrats and Republicans in Congress who will not allow Trump to stop aid to Ukraine.
According to the American leader, the Russian dictator is currently "in bad shape" as the war of aggression against Ukraine has become extremely exhausting for him.
In addition, the powerful economic pressure from Kyiv's allies on the Russian Federation also played an important role.
Against this background, Biden called on Ukraine, the United States, and all partners to not give Vladimir Putin a chance to respite and recover.
In addition, Joe Biden added that he is doing everything possible within his powers and authority to provide Ukraine with the resources to defeat the enemy.
What Trump said about US aid to Ukraine
It is worth noting that the statements of the future American president are extremely paradoxical.
For example, back in June 2024, he publicly criticized the scale of support for Ukraine, while distorting the facts.
Moreover, the politician added that if he wins, he will immediately "resolve the issue" with this.
Despite this, after his election victory, he unexpectedly declared that he would not abandon Ukraine to its fate.
