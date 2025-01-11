Putin has serious problems. Biden addresses Ukraine and Congress
Source:  Ukrinform

Current American leader Joe Biden emphasized that right now Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is facing an increasing number of large-scale problems, so Ukraine and the United States should take advantage of his weakness.

  • Biden spoke about serious problems that Putin cannot solve.
  • The US President called on Congress to prevent the cessation of funding for Ukraine and to continue supporting the country in its struggle for independence.
  • Despite paradoxical statements in the past, after winning the election, Trump unexpectedly announced his intentions to support Ukraine.

The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that there are a significant number of Democrats and Republicans in Congress who will not allow Trump to stop aid to Ukraine.

I know there are a significant number of Democrats and Republicans on [Capitol Hill] who believe we should continue to support Ukraine. I hope and expect that they will speak out and disagree with the President if he decides to cut off funding to Ukraine.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the United States

According to the American leader, the Russian dictator is currently "in bad shape" as the war of aggression against Ukraine has become extremely exhausting for him.

In addition, the powerful economic pressure from Kyiv's allies on the Russian Federation also played an important role.

Against this background, Biden called on Ukraine, the United States, and all partners to not give Vladimir Putin a chance to respite and recover.

"Putin now has economic problems, serious economic problems, as well as political problems within the country," the current US president said.

In addition, Joe Biden added that he is doing everything possible within his powers and authority to provide Ukraine with the resources to defeat the enemy.

What Trump said about US aid to Ukraine

It is worth noting that the statements of the future American president are extremely paradoxical.

For example, back in June 2024, he publicly criticized the scale of support for Ukraine, while distorting the facts.

Moreover, the politician added that if he wins, he will immediately "resolve the issue" with this.

I will resolve this issue before I enter the White House as president. While I am president-elect, I will resolve this issue.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Future US President

Despite this, after his election victory, he unexpectedly declared that he would not abandon Ukraine to its fate.

