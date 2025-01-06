The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at cutting off its revenues used to wage war against Ukraine. This time, the restrictions will apply to tankers carrying Russian oil.
Points of attention
- President Joe Biden's administration plans to impose new sanctions against tankers carrying Russian oil at a price exceeding the limit.
- The sanctions are aimed at reducing Russia's financial capabilities to wage war, prohibiting the transportation of oil at a price higher than the established limit, and restricting oil trade.
- The Russian Federation is using a 'shadow fleet' to circumvent sanctions, which poses security risks and may lead to oil spill risks.
- Biden seeks to strengthen support for Ukraine and impose a new package of sanctions before the inauguration of the well-known positionalist Donald Trump.
- The administration is discussing including restrictions on tankers and individuals who violate price limits when trading oil from Russia, indicating a strong commitment to ensuring security and enforcing restrictions.
What is known about new sanctions against tankers carrying Russian oil?
The administration of President Joe Biden intends to impose sanctions against tankers that transport Russian oil at a price exceeding the Western limit of $60 per barrel.
The US has already imposed sanctions on dozens of such vessels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The overall goal is to reduce Russia's financial capabilities to wage war.
Due to sanctions, Russia has reoriented oil sales to China and India, which are ready to buy Russian raw materials even at a price higher than the established limit.
The Biden administration is seeking to bolster support for Ukraine ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. It remains unclear how the new administration will approach sanctions against Russia, given Trump's frequent statements about the high cost of supporting Ukraine.
The new sanctions package, according to sources, could include:
Restrictions against tankers that violate the price limit;
Sanctions against individuals involved in illegal schemes to trade oil at prices exceeding the established limit.
Biden decided to take a risk for Ukraine
The Joe Biden administration claims that between now and mid-January it intends to transfer hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critical capabilities to Ukraine.
According to the latest data, the Pentagon's coordination on the issue of weapons supplies is headed by Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan.
By the way, on December 13, Joe Biden agreed to a new aid package for Ukraine. This was officially confirmed during a briefing by Biden's national security communications advisor John Kirby.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-