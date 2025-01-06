Biden plans to strike new sanctions on Russian tankers

The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at cutting off its revenues used to wage war against Ukraine. This time, the restrictions will apply to tankers carrying Russian oil.

What is known about new sanctions against tankers carrying Russian oil?

The administration of President Joe Biden intends to impose sanctions against tankers that transport Russian oil at a price exceeding the Western limit of $60 per barrel.

Russia is using a so-called "shadow fleet" of aging ships to circumvent restrictions. Experts say these ships are less safe and carry the risk of oil spills.

The US has already imposed sanctions on dozens of such vessels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The overall goal is to reduce Russia's financial capabilities to wage war.

Due to sanctions, Russia has reoriented oil sales to China and India, which are ready to buy Russian raw materials even at a price higher than the established limit.

The Biden administration is seeking to bolster support for Ukraine ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. It remains unclear how the new administration will approach sanctions against Russia, given Trump's frequent statements about the high cost of supporting Ukraine.

The new sanctions package, according to sources, could include:

Restrictions against tankers that violate the price limit;

Sanctions against individuals involved in illegal schemes to trade oil at prices exceeding the established limit.

"It will be a big package," one of the sources said.

Biden decided to take a risk for Ukraine

The Department of Defense is making a historic attempt to transfer a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine over the next five weeks, the White House said.

The Joe Biden administration claims that between now and mid-January it intends to transfer hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critical capabilities to Ukraine.

According to the latest data, the Pentagon's coordination on the issue of weapons supplies is headed by Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan.

By the way, on December 13, Joe Biden agreed to a new aid package for Ukraine. This was officially confirmed during a briefing by Biden's national security communications advisor John Kirby.