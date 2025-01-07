Biden is preparing his latest military aid package for Ukraine — what is known

According to journalists, on January 9, American leader Joe Biden intends to announce his final package of military aid to Ukraine.

The Biden administration's latest military aid to Ukraine

According to White House insiders, the announcement of the US military aid package will take place on the day of a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format.

While it has not yet been possible to find out the exact cost of the package, it is known for certain that this time it will be "considerable."

Anonymous sources claim that Joe Biden does not plan to spend all of the $4 billion his administration has remaining in Congress-approved funding for Ukraine on it.

According to preliminary data, there should be over $2 billion left that Donald Trump's team can dispose of.

So far, the White House has not officially confirmed this information.

What is known about the previous aid package for Ukraine?

As mentioned earlier, on December 30, official Washington announced a defense assistance package to Ukraine worth almost $2.5 billion.

At that time, the issue was about providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons and equipment from the US Department of Defense reserves worth $1.25 billion.

In addition, orders for new weapons worth $1.22 billion were authorized under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

What is important to understand is that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine has been $66 billion.

By the way, recently, future US President Donald Trump said that he plans to continue supporting Ukraine, but has not yet disclosed all the details.