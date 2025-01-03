Strikes on nuclear facilities. What is known about the secret negotiations between Biden and Sullivan

As journalists learned, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan presented US leader Joe Biden with options for a potential US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The US considered a preemptive strike on Iran

The media learned from its insiders that negotiations on this matter took place during a meeting a few weeks ago, which until now had been kept secret.

Joe Biden did not support Sullivan's idea, although he discussed various options and scenarios. To date, the US president has not been able to make any final decision.

According to an anonymous source, these secret negotiations were not the result of new intelligence.

The meeting was part of a discussion of "prudent scenario planning" for how the US should respond if Iran takes steps such as enriching uranium to 90% purity by January 20. Share

Interestingly, some insiders in Biden's entourage claim that new provocations from Tehran could push the US president to launch a strike.

What is Iran up to?

Official Tehran has long denied that it intends to create nuclear weapons and has publicly lied that its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian purposes.

Despite this, the current and former authorities have recently announced the possibility of changing Iran's nuclear doctrine.

Iran's nuclear program has advanced significantly during Biden's presidency, giving Iran the de facto status of a "nuclear threshold state." Share

What is important to understand is that the country has already managed to increase its uranium enrichment level to 60%, which is quite close to the 90% level required for the production of nuclear weapons.

It is possible that modern Iranian centrifuges could achieve this in a matter of days.