According to the Air Force Command, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine overnight using 72 Shahed attack UAVs and others.
Points of attention
- The Russian Army launched 72 UAVs over Ukraine overnight, targeting various regions including Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kyiv.
- Air defense operations were activated to protect Ukraine, resulting in the successful downing of 33 Shahed attack UAVs and drones in multiple regions.
- Despite the attacks, initial reports indicated no casualties, but damage to buildings, vehicles, and public infrastructure was observed.
- The consequences of the nighttime enemy drone attack included damage to buildings, vehicles, and property, with services promptly responding to the aftermath.
- The head of the KMVA provided insights into the attacks, highlighting the debris hits in Kyiv and the efforts to manage the situation and assess the damage.
What is known about the results of air defense operations during the night?
It is noted that the enemy launched UAVs to attack Ukraine from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 9 a.m. on January 10, it was confirmed that 33 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in the skies over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Kherson regions.
34 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location.
What is known about the consequences of the nighttime enemy drone attack on Ukraine?
According to the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with drones. The debris of one of them hit a high-rise building.
According to the head of the KMVA, according to preliminary information, there were no injuries. It is known that windows and 6 cars were damaged. Services are working at the scene.
