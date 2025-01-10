The Russian Army launched 72 UAVs over Ukraine overnight. How the air defense worked
The Russian Army launched 72 UAVs over Ukraine overnight. How the air defense worked

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the Air Force Command, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine overnight using 72 Shahed attack UAVs and others.

What is known about the results of air defense operations during the night?

It is noted that the enemy launched UAVs to attack Ukraine from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 9 a.m. on January 10, it was confirmed that 33 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in the skies over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Kherson regions.

Five UAV hits (enterprises and outbuildings) were recorded in the frontline area in the north of Chernihiv region, a civilian was injured. In Kyiv region, a hit UAV fell on a high-rise building, damaging a building and two dozen cars. Previously, there were no casualties, the Air Force statement emphasizes.

34 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location.

What is known about the consequences of the nighttime enemy drone attack on Ukraine?

According to the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with drones. The debris of one of them hit a high-rise building.

In the Solomyanskyi district, fragments of an enemy UAV were recorded hitting a high-rise building, Tkachenko noted.

According to the head of the KMVA, according to preliminary information, there were no injuries. It is known that windows and 6 cars were damaged. Services are working at the scene.

