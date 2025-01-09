Ukraine will receive 30 thousand new UAVs from the Drone Coalition

The UK, together with its NATO allies, will deliver 30,000 new drones to Ukraine. The delivery will take place after the "drone coalition" has concluded contracts worth £45 million (about $55.3 million).

This was reported by the press service of the British Ministry of Defense.

The new aid to Ukraine was announced by British Defense Minister John Healy together with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds at a meeting of the Defense Contact Group, which took place on January 9 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Funding for the new drones comes from Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden. Share

Drone Coalition for Ukraine

In 2024, Ukraine's allies created a "drone coalition" aimed at supplying drones to the Ukrainian military to defend against Russian aggression. Nearly 20 countries joined the initiative.

The coalition is led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

In addition, the partner countries that make up the coalition have created a joint fund, the funds from which are used to purchase drones for Ukrainian defenders.