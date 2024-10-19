Coalition of drones for Ukraine. The Netherlands will purchase the first batch of unmanned aerial vehicles

The Netherlands will purchase a batch of drones for Ukraine as part of the Drone Coalition initiative. The amount of the contract is 42.6 million euros.

The Netherlands will buy a batch of drones for Ukraine

As noted, this is the first purchase of the Netherlands within the drone coalition.

The Dutch company DeltaQuad will deliver advanced Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) drones to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

ISR drones as scouts can fly for a long time and a long distance. They are used to obtain real-time information from the battlefield, intelligence gathering and surveillance. Share

The Ministry of Defense reminds that 400 million euros have been allocated for the implementation of the drone action plan, more than half of which goes to the Dutch industry. The purchase from DeltaQuad is part of those funds.

The department added: for security reasons, information about the type of drones, number and delivery schedule is not disclosed.

The Netherlands will buy artillery shells for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

The minister wrote about this on the social network X.

Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to joint support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago, we launched an ammunition supply initiative, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells.

With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.