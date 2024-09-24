The Netherlands allocated more than 200 million euros to Ukraine — where will the funds go

Ukraine will receive a new package of financial support in the amount of 209.5 million euros from the Netherlands. The funds will be used to restore critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, Kaspar Veldkamp, announced a new support package for Ukraine in the amount of 209.5 million euros.

The package will be aimed at restoring critical infrastructure, including through the EBRD, and providing humanitarian aid.

The Netherlands will also contribute 45 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine and finance the supply of the necessary equipment.

Veldkamp said that Ukrainians are preparing for one of the harshest winters, and in order for "Ukraine to survive, it needs energy."

At today's meeting with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries and partners, including (Minister of Foreign Affairs. — Ed.) Andrii Sybiga, I emphasized that we must join forces to ensure this, — Minister Veldkamp added.

The Netherlands will soon hand over three Patriot launchers to Ukraine

According to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, the Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defense system.

I can only talk about what we have already provided. We have delivered the radar system and will be sending three launchers soon. We are also looking for other components to complete the system, said Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

According to him, several countries are also eager to help Ukraine and are doing their best, but they are facing certain difficulties that prevent them from assembling the entire system.

However, Breckelman refused to name the country that delayed the delivery of the Patriot battery to Ukraine.

It depends on the countries themselves whether they want to disclose information. We don't always share details because we don't want to give information to Russia. If I divulge all the operational details, we will make Russia more aware than it already is. And we should not do this, he added.

The minister was also unable to specify the exact terms of delivery of the Patriot to Ukraine.

Yes, this issue is still under discussion. I don't want to make premature statements. When everything is resolved, you will know about it. Currently, many countries are considering creative options for supplying other air defense systems, such as NASAMS or others," the minister noted.