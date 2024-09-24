The Netherlands allocated more than 200 million euros to Ukraine — where will the funds go

Ukraine will receive a new package of financial support in the amount of 209.5 million euros from the Netherlands. The funds will be used to restore critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
- Ukraine received financial support from the Netherlands in the amount of 209.5 million euros for the restoration of critical infrastructure.
- The money will be used to support the energy sector and provide humanitarian aid.
- The Netherlands will also hand Ukraine three launchers for the Patriot air defense system to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, Kaspar Veldkamp, announced a new support package for Ukraine in the amount of 209.5 million euros.
The package will be aimed at restoring critical infrastructure, including through the EBRD, and providing humanitarian aid.
The Netherlands will also contribute 45 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine and finance the supply of the necessary equipment.
Veldkamp said that Ukrainians are preparing for one of the harshest winters, and in order for "Ukraine to survive, it needs energy."
The Netherlands will soon hand over three Patriot launchers to Ukraine
According to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, the Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defense system.
According to him, several countries are also eager to help Ukraine and are doing their best, but they are facing certain difficulties that prevent them from assembling the entire system.
However, Breckelman refused to name the country that delayed the delivery of the Patriot battery to Ukraine.
The minister was also unable to specify the exact terms of delivery of the Patriot to Ukraine.
The Patriot anti-aircraft battery includes 4-8 launchers, each of which is equipped with four missiles.
