Ukraine will receive three launchers for the Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands

The Netherlands plans to hand over three launchers for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine in the near future to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.
The Netherlands will soon hand over three Patriot launchers to Ukraine
According to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, the Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defense system.
According to him, several countries are also eager to help Ukraine and are doing their best, but they are facing certain difficulties that prevent them from assembling the entire system.
However, Breckelman refused to name the country that delayed the delivery of the Patriot battery to Ukraine.
The minister was also unable to specify the exact terms of delivery of the Patriot to Ukraine.
The Patriot anti-aircraft battery includes 4-8 launchers, each of which is equipped with four missiles.
The Netherlands allows Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons
The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, said that Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on the territory of Russia for self-defense in accordance with international law.
Breckelmans emphasized that "international law has no distance limitations" and "the right to self-defense does not disappear at a distance of 100 km from the border."
The minister also noted that the Netherlands did not set any restrictions for Ukraine regarding the range of use of their weapons.
