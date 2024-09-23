Ukraine will receive three launchers for the Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands
Ukraine
Source:  Delphi

The Netherlands plans to hand over three launchers for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine in the near future to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

  • The Netherlands plans to transfer three launchers for the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.
  • The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands emphasized that Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on the territory of Russia for self-defense in accordance with international law.
  • The weapon can be used to strike enemy targets even on the territory of Russia in case of attacks from its side.
  • The Netherlands also allows Ukraine to use their weapons without distance restrictions, upholding the right to self-defense.

The Netherlands will soon hand over three Patriot launchers to Ukraine

According to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, the Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defense system.

I can only talk about what we have already provided. We have delivered the radar system and will soon send three launchers. We are also looking for other components to complete the system, said Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

According to him, several countries are also eager to help Ukraine and are doing their best, but they are facing certain difficulties that prevent them from assembling the entire system.

However, Breckelman refused to name the country that delayed the delivery of the Patriot battery to Ukraine.

It depends on the countries themselves whether they want to disclose information. We don't always share details because we don't want to give information to Russia. If I divulge all the operational details, we will make Russia more aware than it already is. And we should not do this, he added.

The minister was also unable to specify the exact terms of delivery of the Patriot to Ukraine.

Yes, this issue is still under discussion. I don't want to make premature statements. When everything is resolved, you will know about it. Currently, many countries are considering creative options for supplying other air defense systems, such as NASAMS or others," the minister noted.

The Patriot anti-aircraft battery includes 4-8 launchers, each of which is equipped with four missiles.

The Netherlands allows Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, said that Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on the territory of Russia for self-defense in accordance with international law.

Ukraine has the right to self-defense. If the attacks are carried out from border areas or Russian airfields, it can strike military facilities. This also applies to enemy missiles — they can be intercepted by our weapons even over the territory of Russia, — explained Breckelmans.

Breckelmans emphasized that "international law has no distance limitations" and "the right to self-defense does not disappear at a distance of 100 km from the border."

The minister also noted that the Netherlands did not set any restrictions for Ukraine regarding the range of use of their weapons.

