In the Netherlands, they called for the interception of drones and missiles of the Russia over NATO countries

Russia's violation of the airspace of NATO member countries is unacceptable and dangerous. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurinas Kaschyunas.
Russia's violation of our airspace is unacceptable and dangerous, he wrote on the X social network.
Russische schending van ons luchtruim is onacceptabel en gevaarlijk.— Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) September 16, 2024
Ons antwoord moet helder zijn. Drones en raketten in ons luchtruim moeten we detecteren en onderscheppen. Waar nodig moet NAVO individuele landen steunen.
Litouwse minister @LKasciunas en ik staan zij aan zij. pic.twitter.com/EjC140CY11
Russia violates NATO airspace
On August 26, Poland raised aviation in the south-eastern part due to massive shelling of Ukraine. An unknown object flew into the territory of the country. Obviously, it was a Russian shahed. After a 10-day search, Poland said it had not found the drone.
Last week, at the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called on partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.
If the allies jointly shoot down missiles and drones in the skies of the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision on the joint shooting down of Russian missiles and "shaheeds" in the sky of Ukraine? Moreover, this is not done even when rockets and drones are heading literally to the territory of the neighbors.
