In the Netherlands, they called for the interception of drones and missiles of the Russia over NATO countries
Russian drones
Читати українською
Russia's violation of the airspace of NATO member countries is unacceptable and dangerous. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurinas Kaschyunas.

  • Minister of Defense of the Netherlands calls for interception of drones and missiles of the Russian Federation over NATO territory due to airspace violations.
  • Poland and Romania reported the invasion of Russian drones on their territory, prompting concerns and calls for joint action.
  • Ukrainian President urges partners to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine, emphasizing the need for security measures.
  • Ensuring security and responding to airspace violations by Russia is crucial to protecting NATO member countries.
  • Joint control and interception of Russian drones and missiles are essential for safeguarding security in Europe, highlighting the urgency of addressing these threats.

The Netherlands advocates shooting down Russian drones and missiles over NATO territory

Russia's violation of our airspace is unacceptable and dangerous, he wrote on the X social network.

Our answer should be clear. We must detect and intercept drones and missiles in our airspace. If necessary, NATO should support individual countries.

Ruben Breckelmans

Ruben Breckelmans

Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

Russia violates NATO airspace

On August 26, Poland raised aviation in the south-eastern part due to massive shelling of Ukraine. An unknown object flew into the territory of the country. Obviously, it was a Russian shahed. After a 10-day search, Poland said it had not found the drone.

On the night of September 8, during a Russian UAV attack on Ukraine, at least one drone flew into the territory of Romania. The country raised aviation, residents of the border were warned about the possible fall of debris. Later, the Romanian military found the wreckage of a Russian drone near the border with Ukraine and sent them for examination.

Last week, at the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called on partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

If the allies jointly shoot down missiles and drones in the skies of the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision on the joint shooting down of Russian missiles and "shaheeds" in the sky of Ukraine? Moreover, this is not done even when rockets and drones are heading literally to the territory of the neighbors.

