In the Netherlands, they called for the interception of drones and missiles of the Russia over NATO countries

Russia's violation of the airspace of NATO member countries is unacceptable and dangerous. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurinas Kaschyunas.

Russia's violation of our airspace is unacceptable and dangerous, he wrote on the X social network.

Our answer should be clear. We must detect and intercept drones and missiles in our airspace. If necessary, NATO should support individual countries. Ruben Breckelmans Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

Russia violates NATO airspace

On August 26, Poland raised aviation in the south-eastern part due to massive shelling of Ukraine. An unknown object flew into the territory of the country. Obviously, it was a Russian shahed. After a 10-day search, Poland said it had not found the drone.

On the night of September 8, during a Russian UAV attack on Ukraine, at least one drone flew into the territory of Romania. The country raised aviation, residents of the border were warned about the possible fall of debris. Later, the Romanian military found the wreckage of a Russian drone near the border with Ukraine and sent them for examination. Share

Last week, at the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called on partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.