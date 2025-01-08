Russian drone attack. One person killed, several injured in Beryslav, Kherson region

In Beryslav, Kherson region, a 52-year-old man was killed and four local residents were injured as a result of shelling.
Russia attacked Berislav with drones: there are casualties
The occupiers attacked two streets in Beryslav with drones. It is currently known that a 52-year-old man died from non-life-threatening injuries. Four local residents were injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
The Kherson Regional Emergency Management Agency reports that a 40-year-old man died in Beryslav as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone. In addition, a 43-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.
The prosecutor's office also reported that on January 8, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian military personnel dropped explosives from a drone onto a minibus on a road near Nadniprianske in the Kherson region. A 70-year-old man was killed in the attack. Another civilian, a 57-year-old man who was in the vehicle, was injured and hospitalized.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes that caused the deaths of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russian troops shelled Kherson
Due to an enemy strike on January 8, a 75-year-old resident of Kherson suffered an explosive injury, contusion, and shrapnel wound to the chest.
The ambulance took the victim to the hospital for medical treatment.
A 23-year-old man was also hospitalized, diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm, chest, and abdomen.
